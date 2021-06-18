Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,999.59, down 144.45 points.) Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR). Materials. Up five cents, or 1.66 percent, to $ 3.06 on 17.2 million shares. GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD). Materials. Down five cents, or 1.61 percent, to $ 3.06 on 16.6 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.59 percent, to $ 12.04 on 13.6 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 47 cents, or 0.54%, to $ 87.09 on 13.3 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 56 cents, or 1.89%, to $ 29.10 on 12.5 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.25%, to $ 42.75 on 11.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX: IPL). Up to two cents at $ 20.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has revised its hostile takeover bid for Inter Pipeline Ltd. The company also said on Friday it was ready to increase its bid if it succeeds in challenging the $ 350 million breakage fee Inter Pipeline has to pay if it cancels its friendly Pembina Pipeline share purchase agreement. Corp. Brookfield Infrastructure has said it is removing a cap of $ 5.56 billion on the amount of liquidity available under its proposal after what it says is comments from institutional and event investors. Inter Pipeline’s agreement with Pembina would allow shareholders to receive half a Pembina share for each Inter Pipeline share they own. Brookfield Infrastructure offered $ 19.50 in cash or 0.225 Class A exchangeable share of Brookfield Infrastructure for each Inter Pipeline share. He said he was ready to increase the cash supply to 90 cents a share if he was successful in his challenge to reduce or eliminate Pembina’s breakout fees. Inter Pipeline urged shareholders to reject Brookfield Infrastructure’s offer and said the Pembina deal is strategic for both companies. Taseko Mines Ltée (TSX: TKO). Down four cents or 1.7 percent to $ 2.37. Taseko Mines Ltd, said chief executive Russell Hallbauer and chief operating officer John McManus will retire at the end of the month. The company says Hallbauer will remain a director of the company, while Taseko chairman Stuart McDonald will add the role of managing director. McDonald joined Taseko as Chief Financial Officer in 2013 and was appointed President in June 2019. Prior to joining Taseko, McDonald held several senior positions in the mining industry, including Chief Financial Officer at Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. Taseko also announced that Richard Tremblay will be promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations and Richard Weymark has been appointed Vice President of Engineering. Based in Vancouver, Taseko operates the Gibraltar copper mine in south-central British Columbia. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 18, 2021.

Copyright Battlefords News Optimist







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos