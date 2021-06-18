Business
Amazon Prime Day 2021: the best Amazon Echo deals we’ve spotted so far
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET’s guide to everything you need to know and how to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Amazon Prime Day(June 21-22) brings savings across many categories, but some of the best deals can still be found on Echo gadgets with Alexa on board. So, if you’re thinking about buying an Echo, Prime Day is usually the best time of year to do so.
Alexa offers are already multiplying a few days before Prime Day. The latest full-size Echo speakers and the smaller Echo Dot are both available now at their lowest prices, but you have to buy two of each to get the discount. Other offers may drop even more once Prime Day kicks off, but in the meantime it’s worth looking at current sales.
We’ll continue to update this and all of our other Prime Day deal pages as more and better discounts appear, but for now, here’s where you’ll find the best of what Prime Day prep has to offer. to offer.
Chris Monroe / CNET
The spherical Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of the time since hovering between $ 80 and $ 100. Although this offer for Amazon Prime members only requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, after redeeming the discount code ECHOPRIME to reduce the price of both by $ 80, you end up with an average price of $ 60 each ($ 120 total for both). That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the current-gen, full-size Amazon Echo – and it’s available now to Prime members.
Chris Monroe / CNET
Similar to the previous deal on full-size Amazon Echo speakers, with Prime members using the code PDDOT2PK can save $ 40 on the purchase of two Echo Dots, which brings the price per speaker down to $ 25 (the two together cost $ 50 after rebate). And like the unit price of its big brothers, that makes it the best deal we’ve ever seen on the latest generation of Echo Dot – and it’s available now.
Amazon
Amazon’s latest-gen update for its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes here with a Blink Mini security camera for $ 140, which is a discount of $ 25 (the full retail price of both would be of $ 165) with Amazon Prime Day in several days. Will the price drop even more? We’ll just have to wait and see.
Amazon
Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its big brother. This bundle also saves you $ 25, but that’s a bigger overall percentage off, as Show 5’s starting price is $ 85 (vs. $ 130 for Show 8). Is Amazon Going Down? Only time will tell.
Offers that we are waiting to return or to come
Amazon
Some of the best Prime Day deals can often be found in bundles like this, where Amazon combines an Alexa gadget, like this Echo Dot, with a popular smart home device, like this Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb. These types of offers can be difficult to determine the total discount because there are two items whose prices fluctuate over time. But that’s why we’re here, to do the heavy lifting for you. As of publication, this package costs $ 45, but it was $ 35 last week and has come down to $ 29 in the past. The bulb typically sells for $ 10, and the full price of the Echo Dot is $ 50, so you save around $ 31 if our prediction is on Prime Day.
Chris Monroe / CNET
The second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 will drop from $ 130 to $ 95 on Prime Day, a nice discount of $ 35. The device has an 8 inch HD touchscreen for viewing photos, watching videos from apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or making video calls using the 13 megapixel camera. If you don’t want to bundle up extra smart home items, this is a great deal on a device we’ve found to be one of the best Alexa smart displays.
Read our Amazon Echo Show 8 review.
Tyler Lizenby / CNET
If your car has an auxiliary port but no Bluetooth, the Echo Audio is a great way to add wireless connectivity to your stereo, as well as Alexa. But in almost every other scenario, Echo Audio simply introduces an extra step (and point of failure) between your phone and the car stereo, and – frankly – Alexa isn’t as helpful on the road as it is on the road. House. Either way, $ 15 for a device that normally sells for $ 50 is a steal, so if you’ve been hesitant to take Alexa with you, now’s a great time to give it a try.
