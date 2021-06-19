UK plans to change rules to attract EU equity trading flows

The UK is keen to change its stock trading rules to accommodate life after Brexit, with the aim of attracting EU stock trades to the City of London.

EU share swaps quickly fled the UK after full conditions for the country’s departure from the bloc took effect earlier this year, with cities like Amsterdam and Paris taking over for the $ 8 billion euros per day. The EU did not recognize that UK stock exchanges had equivalent standards to its own, which meant that its institutions were not allowed to use London-based sites.

To restore balance, the UK Treasury has said it wants to boost over-the-counter trading platforms known as dark pools. Other proposals under consideration include relaxing minimum price increases, known as tick sizes, on lightly regulated private sites run by banks and high-frequency traders, according to those involved in the discussions.

The government will launch a full consultation over the summer as part of a review of the UK’s wholesale financial markets. An announcement could come as early as early July in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s annual speech to the City of London, according to people familiar with the plans.

London has described its reforms as “ambitious”, while ensuring that its settlement is fair, competitive and meets the highest regulatory standards.

“The question is what the UK is doing after the unmatched Brexit,” said Rebecca Healey, founder of Redlap Consulting, a capital markets consultancy. “There is a political will to find an advantage and to demonstrate that Brexit is good for the market. But managing two rule books is something people don’t want. You have to be careful what you change, ”she said.

Changes to the vast pan-European set of Mifid II market regulations would be needed for the UK to meet its targets here, potentially opening another rift between UK and EU authorities on financial services.

But the prospect also divides market participants in London between those who want more freedom to trade where they want to and those who fear that divergent rules will increase operational and technology costs and further fragment the market.

Restrictions on dark pools have become one of the touchstones for those who argue that EU standards are unsuitable for UK markets. The UK has long disagreed with the EU on platforms, which allow fund managers to buy and sell large blocks of stocks without disrupting the market price. The UK has long viewed them as an advantage for investors.

The EU, worried about the growth of over-the-counter trading, in 2013 set caps on the volume of business that can be executed in dark pools, both on individual stocks and on a single platform.

In February, more than 16% of trades in UK blue chip stocks were made in a dark pool, a record high and the highest of any major index in Europe, according to data from Rosenblatt Securities.

Those numbers could rise further after the latest round of caps, last imposed when the UK was part of the single market, in early June, were lifted and the regulator said they would not be extended.

The Treasury also wants to do away with an EU rule called the ‘stock trading obligation’, which determines where stocks can be traded and was designed to prevent banks from matching their clients’ offers on their trading desks. internal, bypassing the exchange and saving on fees.

“The UK could create an environment that would allow UK sites to regain market share in EU stocks,” said Anish Puaar, market structure analyst at Rosenblatt Securities in London.

“EU companies could not trade on these sites, but UK, US and Asian companies could. If a significant amount of EU stock trading returns to the UK, then it will be interesting to see how the EU reacts.

But alongside the removal of unwanted European rules, there is the question of what replaces them, if any.

A 2017 paper by the FCA found that dark trading began to damage liquidity in the UK market once it reached over 15 percent of total traded value.

Data from BMLL, a UK group, highlighted the difficult problem facing policymakers. The amount of dark trades in blue-chip French and German stocks in the UK fell from 29% in January to half the monthly volume in June, he noted.

The gains came after the FCA in March facilitated EU stock trading in London, reducing the trade size threshold that qualifies for a UK dark pool to just € 15,000. This compares to € 650,000 in the EU.

But Elliot Banks, head of product development at BMLL, said a shift to dark pools was more likely due to wider spreads – the difference between the price quoted to buy a stock and the sell level – on UK stock exchanges. .

The results highlight that despite political rhetoric, brokers remain very sensitive to costs and prices in different markets. “The question will be whether it is worth adjusting our order routing systems for the UK,” said a trader at a London investment bank.

“We have to be careful not to win back the UK for fun, but for what is best for the UK market,” said Alasdair Haynes, managing director of Aquis Exchange, the trading platform of actions.