Wholesale prices fall, but wood costs remain high





ORANGE COUNTY, Florida. Anyone looking to buy or build a new home continues to face a shortage of affordable homes and building materials.

Lumber prices started falling last week, making their biggest drop ever

Local lumber supplier says despite drop, it could be months before he can sell lumber at a lower price But after more than a year of soaring lumber prices, there is hope for buyers and builders alike as lumber prices are finally fall. Those looking for financial relief, however, may not see it for months. Aldo Martin says that after decades of building homes, this is the most volatile market he has seen in the housing market. It’s a perfect demand storm, he said. Every day we have conversations with vendors and vendors asking for a price increase, so sometimes I see them in the parking lot and cringe. But last week there was a sign of hope: the price of lumber started to drop. Lumber prices fell the largest in history, falling about 40% from an all-time high in May. They came down from the top, so that’s good news, it’s something that’s good to see, Martin said. But it might still be some time before hell can buy lumber at a lower price.

Spectrum News 13 visited one of Martins’ main suppliers, American Builders Supply, at its Lake County lumber yard. We have seen a slowdown in the market, futures are looking better from a price point of view, said Vice President of Sales Kris Williams. What we need is stability. Williams said it would take months to sell previously purchased lumber at higher prices. Although the market is softening, we still have high priced inventory in the field that we need to move, Williams said. Martin is constantly checking prices online. We were reviewing our pricing model on a daily basis, which we did twice a year, once a quarter, it’s now a daily activity, he said. He said it will probably be six to nine months before hell is able to buy at lower prices and pass that financial relief on to homebuyers. TIMBER PRICE REDUCTION? The price of wood is finally going down, but a local #wood the supplier and the builder tell me that it could be several months before the lower prices are passed on to the builders and buyers. @ MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/R6BQrMqJCj Jeff Allen (@ News13JeffAllen) June 18, 2021







