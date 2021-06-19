Rice Acquisition Corp. II announces the full exercise of the over-allotment option and the closing of an initial public offering of $ 345,000,000





CARNEGIE, Pa .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Rice Acquisition Corp. II (the Company) today announced the closing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 34,500,000 units, including 4,500,000 units sold as part of the full exercise of the over-allotment option underwriters, priced at $ 10.00 per unit. The total gross proceeds of the offering was $ 345,000,000, before the deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses related to the offering. The units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RONI U on June 16, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one quarter of a redeemable warrant. , each whole warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share at the exercise price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols RONI and RONI WS, respectively. Citigroup and Barclays acted as co-book managers for the offer. AmeriVet Securities and Academy Securities acted as co-managers of the offer. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; and Barclays, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email: [email protected], phone: 1-888-603-5847 A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 15, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase. , nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of a such state or jurisdiction. About Rice Acquisition Corp. II Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a newly incorporated blank check company exempted from the Cayman Islands and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. or entities. The company’s efforts to identify a potential target company will not be limited to any particular industry, although it intends to focus its search for a target company in the area of ​​energy transition or sustainability in the region. wider. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with respect to the listing on the NYSE of the shares and warrants underlying the units. Forward-looking statements are subject to many conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the Company’s offering prospectus filed with of the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law.

