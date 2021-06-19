SEC Omits Cryptocurrency From 2021 Regulatory Agenda





The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced its regulatory agenda for 2021 and cryptocurrencies are not on it. The SEC has curiously excluded cryptocurrency and blockchain from its list of regulatory priorities for 2021, according to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. The official version is titled Unified Spring 2021 Regulatory and Deregulatory Action Program. The purpose of the document is to provide important public notice and transparency on proposed regulatory and deregulation actions within the executive branch, the statement said. . The document details the actions that each administrative agency plans to undertake, in the short and long term. Some of the items that have been part of the regulatory agenda include cybersecurity risk governance, short sale disclosure reforms, and changes to custody rules for investment advisers. SEC chairman pushes for broader regulation The decision to leave cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, on the agenda is a bit surprising after SEC Chairman, Gary Gensler, had spoken of the need for crypto regulation. Speaking to Congress in May, Gensler said his wish is to regulate cryptos the same way the stock market does. He said one of his missions is to bring similar protections to the exchanges where you trade crypto assets, as you might expect on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq. Although Gensler is pro-crypto, this is not the first time he has declared the need for broader regulation to protect investors. In an episode of CNBC Squawk BoxOne of the main issues, the President acknowledged, was unrecorded securities masquerading as crypto. To the extent that something is a title, the SEC has a lot of authority. And a lot of crypto tokens, I won’t call them cryptocurrencies just yet are indeed securities. While Gensler is not pushing for regulatory action against cryptos this year, it recently made a congress request to begin hearings and take official action to control the crypto. In the month following this request, no official action was taken. Gensler isn’t the only big name pushing for more regulatory restrictions on cryptos. Senator Elizabeth Warren has long criticized cryptocurrency, calling it a fourth-rate alternative to real money. Recently, she has taken a strong stand against bitcoin mining in the United States, opposing the negative impact it has on the environment.

