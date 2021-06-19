Gas stations empty as driver shortage delays deliveries





CAON CITY, Colorado Pump after pump station after station in Pueblo and Canon City, yellow bags are on the handles to warn drivers that there is no gasoline. “It’s really out of control right now, I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Roberto Garcia from Pueblo who was refueling at Canon on Friday. He is not the only driver to feel this pain. Shane Schloss visited two stations in Pueblo and a third in Canon to see the same spectacle. “They are all excited!” he said. Industry experts believe the problem isn’t with a lack of gasoline. On the contrary, a nationwide shortage of truck drivers has slowed deliveries to stations. “These are still very, very limited in scope and size,” said Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado. “It’s frustrating and it can really turn your day upside down where you might not be able to get the gas you need, but in general the supply is shifting, it’s just moving slower than usual.” He explained that when so many Americans switched to working from home during the pandemic, gas mileage dropped. Thus, the truckers who transported gas turned to other fields. Gas demand rebounded this summer, but the labor market still hasn’t caught up. “There’s good reason to be upset, don’t take that out of the gas station, they don’t want you to have no gas,” McKinley said. “They would like to have gasoline in their tanks. It’s just a matter of work.” He also said the southern Colorado wholesale gasoline market is stable and he doesn’t expect prices to climb much higher. However, it will likely take longer for the labor market to correct itself.







