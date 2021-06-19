Maryland gas prices remain stable as demand increases and inventories rise, says AAA – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The average price of gas in Maryland is $ 2.96 on Friday, down 3 cents from last week, 10 cents last month and 83 cents from this date last year , according to the Maryland Department of Public and Government Affairs of the AAA Mid-Atlantic. Office.

All parts of Maryland, except those closest to Washington DC, have average prices below $ 3 a gallon.

AAA cited the increase in total supply, even as demand for gas has increased with more people on the roads as pandemic restrictions relax, to help limit price fluctuations at the pump. .

Friday’s national gas price average is $ 3.07, unchanged from a week ago, up three cents from a month ago and 96 cents respectively from a month ago. a year.

CURRENT AND PAST GAS THE PRICE AVERAGES

Regular unleaded GasOline

Today A week ago A month ago One year ago national $ 3.07 $ 3.07 $ 3.04 $ 2.11 Maryland $ 2.96 $ 2.99 $ 3.06 $ 2.13 Annapolis $ 2.93 $ 2.95 $ 3.04 $ 2.13 Baltimore $ 2.92 $ 2.95 $ 3.04 $ 2.13 Cumberland $ 2.97 $ 2.97 $ 2.98 $ 2.08 Frederick $ 2.95 $ 2.97 $ 3.01 $ 2.12 Hagerstown $ 2.96 $ 2.98 $ 3.03 $ 2.07 Salisbury $ 2.92 $ 2.94 $ 2.99 $ 2.11 Washington suburbs (MD only) $ 3.09 $ 3.10 $ 3.13 $ 2.18 Crude oil $ 71.64 per barrel (6/18/21) $ 70.91 per barrel (6/11/21) $ 63.58 per barrel (5/21/21) $ 39.75 per barrel (6/19/20)

Domestic crude prices could rise, which could affect gas prices this month, said Ragina C. Ali, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. At the NYMEX close on Friday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil stood at $ 71.64 a barrel, 73 cents higher than last Friday’s close.

The US Federal Reserve said this week that interest rates are expected to rise earlier than expected, due to mounting inflationary pressures, which have put downward pressure on crude prices and limited price hikes. However, earlier in the week crude prices rose amid optimism that the vaccine rollout will continue to help the recovery in crude demand. Additionally, crude prices were bolstered by the latest EIA report revealing that the total domestic crude supply fell by 7.4 million barrels last week.

AAA lists several resources for saving on fuel, including a fuel finder, a fuel cost calculator, and an app that offers gas prices along travel routes.