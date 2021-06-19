Stock market volatility is about to pick up

This commentary was posted recently by fund managers, research firms, and market newsletter writers and was edited by Barrons.

Daily Insights

BCA Research

June 16: The US retail sales report for May shows that the stimulus-fueled rebound earlier this year is waning. Retail sales fell 1.3% month over month, disappointing expectations of a more moderate decline of 0.8% M / M ….

Going forward, there will be a shift in consumer spending to the activities and sectors most affected by pandemic restrictions to the detriment of Covid-19 winners. May’s retail sales report shows foodservices, drinking places and clothing stores, the two sectors hardest hit by the pandemic, recorded the strongest sales in May, both surpassing their level of pre-Covid sales. At the same time, consumer spending for non-store retailers, building material and garden equipment dealers, and hobby stores, all of which experienced strong sales growth over the past year, declined in may. This reversal in spending habits is also corroborated by the ISM surveys, which show that the improvement in services has recently overtaken that of the manufacturing sector.

The US economy is entering a phase of (benign) slowdown at risk for cyclical stocks which generally underperform at this stage of the economic cycle. Our US equity strategists favor sectors such as hotels, restaurants, entertainment and airlines, which will benefit from pent-up consumer demand for services.

—Roukaya Ibrahim

Rising volatility

BTIG quick view

BTIG

June 16: Whether it is the breakout of the two-year bond yield above 0.20% or the five-day realized volatility in the



S&P 500



the index which is pivoting at an unimaginable level of 1.38%, the stagnation or immobility of asset prices which has prevailed since the peak in 10-year rates at the end of March, seems to have come to an end. With the Federal Reserve’s uncertain certainty about inflation being transient, the imbalance between supply and demand in the labor market and the timing of a more progressive discourse (forget Jackson Hole in late August, the normally sleepy FOMC meeting July 28 should now have as many fireworks as the July Fourth) are likely to support volatility this summer.

What is certainly certain is that there is more inflation right away, and the discomfort of stocks three to four months after a period of unusually low volatility and with a core PCE of over 2%. is well documented. We continue to see value in the possession of SPX on July 30, and with the expectation of 10-year yields resuming their ascent to 2% now, a headwind in equities would skew equity exposure towards indifferent defenses. to yields such as care starts to bite) and high yield-sensitive multiple growth.

—Julian Emanuel, Michael Chu

Challenges of the Muni market

Market Commentary

Cress

June 16: Favorable supply and demand dynamics helped make high-quality municipal bonds the best-performing investment-grade bond market this year, overtaking emerging markets, corporate bonds and treasury bills through to may. It is the only high-quality asset class that generated a positive, albeit modest, return for the year against a backdrop of higher returns. Unfortunately, the munis could become victims of their own success. The massive buying propelled AAA municipal bonds to their lowest yield against T-bills in history, offering holders little protection in the event of interest rate hikes or personal tax rates persist. .

We recommend that investors hold quality munis for cash purposes only. We are not concerned about the credit quality among the major municipalities in our country, and we believe that the holders deserve a higher and higher return for holding these issues. We expect quality municipalities to underperform their taxable counterparts once supply is restored this fall.

—Jack Ablin

Proxy season post-mortem

CIO Weekly Outlook

Neuberger Berman

June 14: A lot [environmental and social] problems arose in this season [proxy] voice. We have pressured many companies to improve their performance and support the ones we consider to be the best.

We have supported advice to



Waste connections



and



Home deposit



in recognition of their efforts to improve wages and benefits and create a safe environment for their frontline workers during the pandemic. In contrast, we voted against the Board of Directors of Chartwell Retirement Residences and in favor of a shareholder proposal for additional disclosure on labor practices, given the significant pandemic risks it faces in as the largest operator of retirement homes in Canada.

With respect to the critical governance objective of ensuring a diversity of perspectives and skills on boards of directors, we have appointed insurer Progressive Corp. like a leader. While only 28% of S&P 500 directors are women, it has achieved gender parity on the board. Seventeen percent of its directors are from ethnic minorities; in addition, the chairman is a woman and this diversity on the board is reflected in the senior management appointments. At First Solar, however, we voted against a board of directors without minority representation in favor of a shareholder proposal for additional disclosure on how it seeks diverse candidates; and at Union Pacific, we supported a shareholder proposal regarding the disclosure of EEO-1 reports, which passed with 86% support.

In our efforts to keep compensation and incentives aligned with shareholder interests, we have challenged boards of directors on executive compensation in a number of companies,



General Electric,



Heineken,



Amerisource Bergen and Russia



Retail Group X5.



We voted in favor of the shareholder proposals regarding the declaration of political contributions to



Netflix



and lobbying activities at



Communication of the Charter.



And for the sake of transparency on environmental risks, we have supported shareholder proposals aimed at improving disclosure of emissions to



Berkshire Hathaway,



Phillips 66,



and



caterpillar



—Joseph V. Amato

3 outperforming sectors

Weekly Market Commentary

Winthrop Capital Management

June 14: In our series of Core Sector models, we place sector bets by overweighting exchange traded funds that match the sectors of the S&P that we believe will outperform over a period of time. In the second quarter, we were overweight healthcare, technology and communications.

Demand for the tech sector has remained high, with growing consumer demand for PCs, gaming hardware, software, personal devices, and online payment services. The tech industry’s income and profits continue to impress. Balance sheets are strong and debt is low within the sector.

Communication services are concentrated in social media and entertainment businesses. Covid has had a positive impact, as social distancing has increased our demand for social media and streaming entertainment. Much of the income of many of these companies is focused on advertising; [advertising] faced significant headwinds during the pandemic. However, these companies have managed to pivot to other media.

Healthcare companies have strong balance sheets, with plenty of cash for dividends and mergers and acquisitions. Demographic trends are also helpful, with an aging world population. Demand is returning for elective procedures, drug sales, medical equipment and diagnostics. Valuations are attractive.

– Gregory J. Hahn, Adam Coons

To be considered in this section, the material, along with the author’s name and address, should be sent to [email protected]