Why China can’t stop the copper rally

Copper prices fell to a record low last month following China’s efforts to stem the rally in commodities. But supply constraints and growing demand suggest that the rise of industrial metals is not over yet.

Prices have responded to a rapid economic recovery, especially in China, says Matthew Fine, Third Avenue Value Strategy portfolio manager. He also found support in the unprecedented global public spending outlook, with a particular focus on clean energy and clean transportation, all of which are very copper-hungry, he says.

If the clean energy targets that have been announced come to fruition, it looks very likely that we will experience one of the strongest periods of copper demand growth on record, he says. Without copper, people cannot improve their quality of life, and if you want to advance humanity, consuming copper is not a choice.

This fosters a large and prolonged positive cycle for copper, says Fine, who is not surprised that prices have reached an all-time high this year. Copper futures reached a record high of $ 4.76 per pound on May 11.

What is surprising is that it has taken so long for the world to recognize the impending copper shortage, he says. Forecasts of reduced supply, a relatively tight physical market, falling copper inventories and very reliable demand growth were all in place two or three years ago. All of a sudden, everyone seems to have realized.

Despite this, prices have fallen almost 8% from their record high last month, following the announcement China to crack down on speculation and hoarding slow down the recent rise in the prices of certain raw materials and sell some industrial metals from government stocks. Coming from a country that consumes more than half of the world’s annual copper production, it’s going to have an effect, and investors are just waiting to see how well China implements these measures, said Nick Jonson, editor-in-chief, markets at S&P Global. Platts.

Copper fell after the Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that interest rates would rise earlier and faster than expected.

Catching up with the demand for copper, however, will prove to be a challenge. It takes about 10 years to build a new copper mine and years just to expand an existing mine, so even if copper cost $ 10 a pound, a meaningful supply response would not be possible in the short term, Fine says. . If the demand for copper continues or accelerates, it is already too late for the mining industry to meet this level of demand, he adds. A significant deficit is insured unless demand collapses.

According to the International Copper Study Group, or ICSG, global copper mining production has remained virtually unchanged for three years, although production is expected to rise 3.5% this year. Also, after a significant deficit in 2020 of 600,000 metric tonnes of refined copper worldwide, the ICSG provide a small surplus of 80,000 tonnes for 2021.

Supply chain bottlenecks have affected the supply of raw materials, so even though copper prices have been high, many smelters have not been able to produce it profitably, Guy says. Wolf, head of market analysis at commodity broker Marex. In addition, it has been 10 years since the commodity peak of the previous cycle, and there has been no material investment in new offerings, he says.

Still, after a four-year period in which only two large copper mines were put into operation, the ICSG said there were a few large copper mining projects from the period 2021-2022.

Record copper prices have likely led to a further shift towards large copper projects, says S&P Global Platts Jonson. There is a greater realization that we need copper more than ever.

