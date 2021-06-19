I-30 Broadway exit closed for 18 months due to construction





Construction of Interstate 30 in North Little Rock will continue over the next 18 months and will help keep traffic flow along the freeway in the future.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. The construction of Interstate 30 in North Little Rock feels like it has been going on for years. New construction could very well make this feeling a reality. “We’re going to close, I think it’s 141B, the Broadway Street exit,” Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), said. “We are closing it for about a year and a half as we continue to build 30 level crossings,” he continued. The exit, which dumps traffic on one of North Little Rock’s busiest streets, will close to help extend the freeway. “The change can be a little intimidating for anyone, but it’s pretty easy,” Parker said. Despite the exit being closed, there are still workarounds. “We’re creating what’s called a Texas U-turn,” Parker said. The Texas U-turn passes under the bridge that overlooks Bishop Lindsey Avenue. This method would reduce traffic pressure and make it easier for drivers to get around. ARDOT will install it to direct traffic to Broadway. For businesses along the I-30 section, this was the first time we heard about the closure. “For how long?” Melissa Thompson, co-owner of PHD Day Spa in Argenta, said. “18 months? I might have expected a few months, but 18 months was a bit shocking,” she continued. After the year they’ve had, including working on COVID-19, it’s hard to stay positive about it. “Just when things are getting back to normal, things really start to pick up steam here,” she said. “It’s just like, now we’re going to have this.” Parker said community concerns are taken seriously and taken into account when work begins. “The contribution from the public is huge,” Parker said. “I mean, we want to hear from the people. We want to hear from the business owners. We want to hear from the people who live in the affected areas.” While this could be a big change that could take some time, Parker said these are the end results we should be focusing on. “At the end of the day when it comes to 10 lanes in places, the traffic will be so much better,” he said. “There is pain that we have to endure, whether you own a business or live in this area. But in the long run it’s going to be so much better and it’s been long overdue.” New traffic patterns during construction can be found here.

