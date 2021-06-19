Business
Wyden, Merkley and Blumenauer call for freeway traffic jams connecting neighborhoods to the top of I-5 in the Rose Quarter project
Three members of the Oregon congressional delegation announced Thursday that they would support a Rose Quarter freeway project and would only seek federal funding if the plan includes buildable freeway covers that reconnect neighborhoods divided by the road network.
The state plans to add ceilings that could be built up to two stories high, but would not allow taller buildings.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Portland, join a list of elected officials to express concerns that the current iteration of Rose Quarter highway projects is missing the reconnection target historically black neighborhoods.
In a letter to Governor Kate Brown, they wrote that the Oregon Department of Transportation’s nearly $ 800 million project fails to take the opportunity to reconnect a community divided by a highway to help secure opportunities. economic and a more equitable future.
The letter said conversations with community members had highlighted the need for buildable highway crowns that essentially buried segments of the roadway, welcoming parks, green spaces and, most importantly, new buildings. The transport departments’ proposal called for base coatings that would create more open space but not support new structures above two floors.
Congress delegates wrote that the I-5 cap would help reconnect the Portlands Albina neighborhood and remedy 50 years of social, economic and environmental damage caused by the road network.
This project has the potential to be truly transformational, they wrote, adding several blocks of retail, green space and housing to revitalize an area that was previously defined by bottleneck in and out traffic. of State. A commitment to justice for the community of Albina must include smart infrastructure that creates economic opportunities while protecting against environmental damage.
If buildable highway ceilings are implemented to reconnect the Albina neighborhood and provide opportunities to repair the societal and environmental damage caused by the construction of the road corridors, Wyden, Merkley and Blumenauer said they would lobby. for federal funding in the interests of racial justice.
We call on the Oregon Department of Transportation to make the most of this opportunity to reverse the historic damage to this important community, they wrote.
Speaking on an episode of the podcast Beat Check with the Oregonian to be released on Monday, Representative Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield, said that one component of the INVEST in America Act, a surface transportation bill he helped bring forward established restorative justice. He cited discussions surrounding the Rose Quarter project as an example of the problems the federal initiative seeks to rectify nationally. Many highways have passed through poor neighborhoods, colored neighborhoods and destroyed neighborhoods, he said.
DeFazio was reluctant to comment further on the project.
I am not an expert. I don’t live in Portland, he said. I have no detailed knowledge of the Rose Quarter, and it is the subject of the State Legislature and Transportation Commission.
ODOT is expected to make a final recommendation for highway covers in July.
The project includes widening I-5 by adding two-way shoulders between the Interstate 84 and Interstate 405 interchanges and merging the lanes for nearly two miles to reduce congestion in the region.
In June 2020, the Albina Vision Trust, a black-run nonprofit that has advocated for the region’s reconnection and economic revival, withdrew from project advisory committees, saying ODOT officials refused to change their plans based on the group’s feedback.
Former Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, Multnomah County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were quick to say they would no longer support the freeway project.
– Ardeshir Tabrizian; [email protected]; 503-929-3053; @ardytabrizian
