Local residents say smart thermostats were controlled remotely in an effort to save energy

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas conservation alert urged Texans to conserve electricity this week and part of their recommendation was to raise the temperature of the thermostat.

Karen Rogers said her daughter was trying to do her part, but noticed the thermostat went up without her consent.

Rogers said the family home in Galveston has become noticeably hot and uncomfortable.

I really started to investigate and wonder who could have done this as an energy company controlling it? I found an activity log and it said a backup event had been initiated by the utility company so I was really intrigued by what that means, Rogers said.

It turns out that some smart thermostat owners could be enrolled in a program called Smart Savers Texas, which is operated by a company called EnergyHub in exchange for entering a raffle.

Rogers said she saw him withdraw from the program and wondered if it was really working.

I’m not sure it really helped with the energy issue because then I felt like we were using more of it trying to get back to a comfortable level, Rogers said.

Energy Hub lists some of its customers as CenterPoint Energy, ERCOT, and TXU Energy.

For a list of smart thermostats associated with EnergyHub, you can visit.

KPRC 2 contacted Energy Hub about thermostats and got a statement from Erika Diamond, VP of Customer Solutions:

Smart Savers Texas helps support network reliability by working with thermostat manufacturers and security reseller partners to enroll owners of connected thermostats to help reduce energy use when the network needs it most. .

Thermostat owners typically receive an offer to participate from their manufacturer or service provider in their mobile app or via email. During a demand response event, Smart Savers Texas increases the temperature of participating thermostats by up to four degrees to reduce power consumption and relieve stress on the grid. Each participant actively accepts the terms of the program and can opt out of a demand response event at any time.

The ability to reduce energy use is critical to grid management in Texas and across the country. EnergyHub works with more than 50 utilities across the country to leverage connected devices to meet grid needs. It is a tool to reliably reduce the load on the grid thanks to the technology of EnergyHub and our partners of connected thermostats.

CenterPoint Energy also responded to our requests for information.

At CenterPoint Energy, partnering with customers to deliver affordable energy conservation and efficiency programs is a key component to achieving our carbon reduction goals. However, Texas law prevents us from offering programs directly to residential customers and all of our programs are provided by third party service providers.

CenterPoint Energy has agreements with companies that bring together residential customers with the goal of reducing energy consumption. These companies, such as EnergyHub, sign up residential customers who agree to participate in discount events designed to reduce peak load demand. The Smart Savers Texas program is managed by EnergyHub. When CenterPoint Energy, or another utility, initiates a reduction event based on high temperature or high demand, EnergyHub will then initiate energy reduction through the customers it has enrolled in its schedule.

A d

On Wednesday, June 16, CenterPoint Energy conducted a reduction test event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. These reduction tests take place twice a year. In accordance with our usual process, we have sent a notification to EnergyHub and other participating companies, in order to initiate a reduction in energy consumption for their residential customers who have agreed to participate in the program. After receiving the notification, EnergyHub adjusted the thermostat set point for these registered customers. The test ended at 5 p.m. on June 16, and CenterPoint Energy has no further tests scheduled at this time.