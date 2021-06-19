California blackout threat ends, but a long summer awaits

California has dodged the threat of blackouts – for now.

For a second night in a row, the Golden State narrowly escaped power outages as Californians answered the call to conserve energy during a brutal heat wave. Record-breaking temperatures are expected to subside by Sunday, as cool ocean air is expected to seep further inland from the coast, likely relieving strain on the power grid with less need for operate air conditioners.

But the two-day brush with blackouts illustrated the difficulties California could face in the months to come. The official arrival of summer on Sunday reveals that the state is already parched by drought, with small bushfires breaking out daily and low hydropower production. Long-term forecasts call for above-average temperatures through September. And with few new sources of energy on the immediate horizon, electricity supplies will remain tight whenever heat waves strike. The kind of heat-induced blackouts that stunned Californians in August – the state’s first power outages since the Enron debacle 20 years ago – could become a lingering threat.

“We are told the ghost of the coming summer,” said Gary Ackerman, an independent energy consultant who founded the Western Power Trading Forum. “It’s not just a question of whether there is enough water – there is not – and whether there is enough electricity or if there are forest fires. If you have a combination of all of these things, you have Armageddon in your hands.

California’s predicament reflects both the worsening effects of climate change and the state’s efforts to combat it.

The annual rainy season for the state has shortened even as temperatures rise, creating ideal conditions for massive fires. Recent dry winters have reduced output from hydroelectric dams, one of the state’s main carbon-free energy sources, with hourly hydroelectric production Thursday 53% below the June average over the past three years, according to BloombergNEF.

California walks ‘tightrope’ as hydroelectric power fades

The state has taken aggressive steps to cut carbon emissions by switching to renewables, but so many gas-fired power plants have shut down that electricity supplies tighten around sunset, when solar production ends. Large batteries are connected to the network to absorb energy during the day and alleviate the evening crisis. Still, many batteries that were due to come online by August and September, typically the state’s hottest months, weren’t ready in time for the heat at the start of this week.

Grid managers expect 2,000 megawatts of batteries to be ready by August, but during the harsh conditions this week’s evening, the batteries delivered only 500 to 600 megawatts, according to data from the California Independent System Operator.

“Summer has hit us a little earlier than expected,” Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Richard Glick said Thursday.

“We are seeing extreme conditions happening earlier. We see them happening with more ferocity than we have, clearly linked to climate change, ”he said.

“Meteorological volatility”

Temperatures this week topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) from the southeastern desert to near Oregon, while sparing major coastal cities. Sacramento hit 110 degrees Thursday, a record for the date, while Death Valley hit 128 degrees, eclipsing the record for the date.

Visitors look at the thermometer at the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley, Calif., June 17. Photographer: Kyle Grillot / Bloomberg

Power outages were avoided Thursday primarily through conservation, with consumers being urged to avoid unnecessary use in the evenings. The independent California system operator renewed those requests on Friday to help alleviate stress on the network it oversees.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also secured additional energy supplies with an emergency declaration, and grid officials were able to import more electricity from nearby utilities. Although the heat engulfed most of the Southwest, it did not spread all the way to the Pacific Northwest, making imports easier for California. And unlike last August’s historic heat wave that triggered the power outages, this week’s heat hasn’t quite reached California’s densely populated coast, preventing demand for electricity from rising. arrow.

“Climate change is creating incredible weather volatility, and network operators are struggling to understand precisely what that really means,” said Stephen Byrd, utilities analyst at Morgan Stanley. “Sometimes they say the culprit is clean energy. This is not true; it’s much more simplified. I think it has to do with the volatility of the weather more than anything. “

– With the help of Naureen S Malik, Brian K Sullivan and Brian Eckhouse