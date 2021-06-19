China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining spreads to Sichuan





SHANGHAI / HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) – China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency “mining” has spread to the southwestern province of Sichuan, where authorities have ordered the closure of cryptocurrency mining projects in the main mining center. Crypto mining is big business in China, accounting for more than half of the world’s bitcoin production. But the State Council, the Chinese cabinet, vowed last month to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading as part of a series of measures to control financial risks. Read more Other popular mining regions, such as Inner Mongolia, cited cryptocurrency’s use of electricity generated from highly polluting sources such as coal in orders targeting industry. Read more Friday’s move to Sichuan – where miners primarily use hydropower to power computer equipment specially designed to verify bitcoin transactions – suggests the crackdown is broader. The Sichuan Province Development and Reform Commission and the Sichuan Energy Bureau issued a joint notice, dated Friday and viewed by Reuters, demanding the closure of 26 suspected cryptocurrency mining projects by Sunday. Sichuan is the second largest Bitcoin mining province in China, according to data compiled by the University of Cambridge. Some miners move their activities there during the rainy summer to take advantage of its rich hydroelectric resources. The notice orders Sichuan state power companies to conduct inspections and make corrections, reporting their results by Friday. They must immediately stop providing electricity to the cryptomining projects they have detected. Authorities have urged local governments in Sichuan to start researching and shutting down cryptomining projects. He banned new projects. Other regional mining centers, including Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Yunnan, have ordered crackdowns on bitcoin mining. Read more Friday’s notice seems to indicate that Beijing’s dissatisfaction with cryptocurrency mining extends beyond instances where it uses electricity generated by burning coal. “Renewable energy isn’t helping,” said Winston Ma, assistant professor at NYU Law School and author of “The Digital War”. “The four largest mining regions – Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Yunnan and Sichuan – have implemented similar crackdowns, although mining in the latter two relies primarily on hydropower, while the first two are based on coal, ”Ma told Reuters. Some minors have considered moving elsewhere due to the crackdown. Read more Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by William Mallard

