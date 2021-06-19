New York woman receives hundreds of mystery packages





A Buffalo woman was inundated with hundreds of packages containing thousands of face mask holders that she did not order. On June 5, Jillian Cannan began being bombarded with mysterious Amazon and UPS deliveries, many on pallets dropped off by huge trucks, according to NBC News. The Western New Yorker initially assumed these were supplies her small business partner had ordered, until she opened some of the boxes and found thousands of silicone support frames to use at home. inside face masks, according to the article. “When I started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try and return them, but they explained to me that they were officially mine because they had been delivered to my home,” Cannan told the network. . When unwanted packages kept arriving day after day, Cannan went into detective mode. “At first I was convinced this was a scam, or maybe someone was trying to empty their warehouse,” Cannan reportedly said. “But because all of the elements were the same, I don’t think that’s the case here.” Finally, Cannan managed to cajole Amazon into locating the original order and removing his address from it. “I just hung up with Amazon. They were able to stop the additional 1,000 boxes that needed to be shipped,” she said. posted on facebook Wednesday. “I still don’t know how many are already in transit. She calls me again tomorrow and I told her to watch last night’s show tonight. Cannan and his children would then have come up with a creative plan to ensure that the junk inventory does not go to waste. “How can we get anything positive out of this hilarious thing? “Said Cannan, according to the report. “So my business partner and I contacted the children’s hospitals and we decided to make a mask to decorate your own face and include the holder in the little kit with a blank face mask and crayons and stickers that the children can work while in hospital. Cannan said she asked Amazon to donate other supplies needed for the project and was initially turned down, but is still negotiating with company officials, according to the report. “I’m trying to put a positive spin on this,” she reportedly said. “I have four little kids, and I’m trying to show them how to make lemonade out of lemons, and just run with it.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos