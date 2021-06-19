PayTM onboard foreign institutional investors to raise funds ahead of its IPO – The New Indian Express





Express news service BENGALURU: Financial services firm PayTM could involve large foreign institutional investors in first round of sale of $ 1.6 billion (12,000 crore rupees) shares ahead of its public listing of $ 3 billion on stock exchanges national in November. In a note to shareholders, PayTM’s parent company, One97 Communications, said the company is proposing to create, offer, issue and allot new shares with a par value of Rs 1 each up to a total of Rs 12,000 crore. The proposed offer may include a new issue of capital shares and an offer for sale by certain existing shareholders. PayTM also called an extraordinary general meeting on July 12. Sources familiar with the development said PayTM’s latest fundraiser was aimed at blocking large institutional investors at a reduced rate compared to the valuation of the IPO, which will also have a lock-in period. one year after registration. Large institutional buyers in the United States and Europe are expected to participate in the first pre-IPO funding round. This will not impact the size of the IPO, but could split the main increase and offer-to-sell component of the IPO, said Ashvin Chadha, co-founder of the IPO. ‘Anicut Capital. Singh and Associates partner Neeraj Dubey said pre-IPO rounds typically attract new investors and undergo structural changes before being made public. Notably, the founder and CEO of PayTM, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, requested declassification as a promoter. Sharma currently owns 90.51 lakh capital shares amounting to 14.61 percent of the capital. Sharma is also seeking a loan of Rs 740 crore to finance her acquisition of general insurance company RahejaQBE through a subsidiary, which will be funded by the parent company. The Chinese Alibaba and Ant Financial hold 37% of the company’s capital, followed by Softbank (19.6%), Elevation Capital (18.6%) and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (14.8%). EGM of July 12 PayTM will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on July 12 to ask shareholders to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the issuance of new shares. The AGE will also seek approval for the declassification of Vijay Shekhar as a promoter. Shekhar is the founder and CEO of Paytm

