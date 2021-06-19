Joe Biden opposes increasing federal gasoline tax to pay for infrastructure





The White House has made it clear that President Joe Biden opposes federal gasoline tax increases at the rate of inflation to help pay for an infrastructure package that a bipartisan group of 21 senators is trying to design . The increase in the gasoline tax was part of an initial package that provided for $ 579 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, railways and public transport. It’s unclear if he will make the final cut and the White House seems to want to make sure he doesn’t. “The president has been clear throughout these negotiations that he is adamantly opposed to raising taxes on people earning less than $ 400,000 a year,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Friday. “After the extraordinarily tough times ordinary Americans endured in 2020, job losses, dwindling incomes, tight budgets, it simply won’t allow Congress to raise taxes on those who have suffered the most . “ The federal gasoline tax is 18.4 cents per gallon and has not increased since 1993. It helps pay for highways and transit programs across the country. Congress has traditionally relied on the user pay principle to pay for works on roads and bridges, but increasingly relies on general funds to accomplish this task. Lawmakers on both sides are wary of attack ads accusing them of supporting rising gas prices. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, Democratic Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said indexing the gasoline tax to inflation was a failure for him. “It’s another big blow for workers,” Wyden said. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said a gas tax hike is a Republican thing. “Democrats want to fund this by taxing people (earning) $ 400,000,” Brown said. The White House expects to hear senators draw up the infrastructure package on Monday. It’s scaled back from Biden’s proposal, but Democrats are preparing to move other parts of Biden’s agenda into separate legislation they could pass using a tool that doesn’t require than a simple majority for approval. The bipartisan plan provides about $ 579 billion in new spending, including $ 110 billion for roads and highways, $ 66 billion for passenger and freight rail transport and $ 48 billion for public transportation. Another $ 47 billion would go to climate change efforts and there is money for electric vehicle charging stations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., described the infrastructure bill being negotiated as a good start, but most Democrats don’t think he’s doing enough on the climate or on the amount of income increases, and does not meet priorities like paid family. to leave. They will therefore proceed on two tracks which include a reconciliation package going beyond what is in the infrastructure bill. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

