Spurs announce major moves that reaffirm team commitment to San Antonio





The San Antonio Spurs strengthened the Holt family’s grip on the franchise and brought in two high-powered players as strategic partners: Austin billionaire Michael Dell and global investment firm Sixth Street.

In deals approved by the NBA board of governors and announced on Friday, the Spurs promoted Peter J. Holt from chairman to managing partner.

Holt now has full authority over the team, something even his father, Peter M. Holt, never appreciated when the Spurs won five NBA titles during his 20-year tenure as president. The move comes nearly two months after it was announced that Spurs had retained investment firm Guggenheim Partners to handle the sale of several minority shareholders looking to cash in after the team’s valuation soared to Forbes. estimated at $ 1.85 billion. Dell and Sixth Street bought out these minority shareholders. Dell, who started building his empire at 19 by selling computers in his University of Texas dorm, ranks 30th on the Forbes 2021 list of world billionaires. Sixth Street manages $ 50 billion in assets and is headquartered in San Francisco. “The Holt family are delighted that such respected bands like Sixth Street and Michael Dell are joining our Spurs family,” said Peter J. Holt. “Sixth Street and Michael Dell are fully aligned with our core values ​​and also fully focused on positively impacting the community. They have become very enthusiastic about our strategic vision, and they want to support us and enable us to implement that vision. “ Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has enthusiastically welcomed the additions from Dell and Sixth Street. “Having them is exciting because of what they’ve all done,” Popovich said. “They did things I never even imagined. So having their leadership, their experience, their support added to what (the Holts) are already doing is pretty exciting. We look forward to great partnerships, new ideas and the continuation of what we have. “ In essence, young Holt becomes the most powerful owner in franchise history as he no longer has to build consensus with the rest of the shareholders – a business model created by BJ “Red” McCombs and the late Angelo Drossos in 1973. when the Spurs, then part of the American Basketball Association, moved from Dallas to San Antonio. Spurs have started this season with 22 investors. The group now has nine, including historic investor and franchise icon David Robinson. The Holt family remains the largest shareholder, owning more than 40 percent of the team after recently increasing the size of its shares. “We are eternally grateful for the contributions of every Spurs investor since 1973,” said Peter J. Holt. “There are countless people who have impacted the organization and our community in many ways over the past five decades. The Holts are excited to continue to work with all of our investors to provide the support, leadership and resources necessary for the Spurs to continue to thrive in San Antonio. “ The Holt family joined the Spurs investor group in the summer of 1996. Peter M. Holt served as Spurs president for two decades before his wife, Julianna Hawn Holt, was named president in March 2016. Peter J. Holt became president in March 2019. Young Holt and his sister, Corinna Holt Richter, represent the family on the organization’s board of directors.



“Today is an exciting time in San Antonio Spurs history as we welcome Sixth Street and Michael Dell to our investment group,” said Corinna Holt Richter. “We believe these two new partners, who share our commitment to culture, excellence and community, will help drive the franchise forward. “ Dell is President and CEO of Dell Technologies, which he founded in 1984. “I am delighted to join Peter Holt and Sixth Street, as well as the entire San Antonio Spurs community, as a partner in this amazing franchise,” said Dell. “As a Texan and as someone who appreciates how unique a culture of excellence is – in the sport or in any organization – I have immense respect for the record that Spurs have set in San Antonio for many years. many years. Our goal is to serve as true stewards of the franchise going forward. “ Sixth Street, which has nine offices around the world, was founded in 2009. Some of Sixth Street’s current and past investments include Airbnb, AirTrunk, Caris Life Sciences, Legends, and Spotify. “The San Antonio Spurs are one of the most successful and admired sports franchises,” said Alan Waxman, co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street. “We have a deep respect for the way the team have built and sustained their championship culture and won the fierce loyalty of the Spurs community through their discipline, drive to innovate and commitment to fairness and equality on and off the pitch. “We thank the Holts and the NBA for welcoming us as partners, and we look forward to joining Michael Dell in supporting Peter’s vision for the future of Spurs in San Antonio.”

