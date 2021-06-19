India’s foreign exchange reserves jump $ 3.07 billion to a record high of $ 608.08 billion





India’s foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $ 608.081 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, June 18.

India’s foreign exchange reserves (Forex) increased by $ 3.074 billion in the week ending June 11. With the increase, foreign exchange reserves reached a record high of $ 608.081 billion, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, June 18. Foreign exchange reserves had jumped $ 6.842 billion to $ 605.008 billion during the previous week ended June 4, 2021. The rise in foreign exchange reserves during the week ended June 11 is explained by an increase in foreign currency holdings (FCA), according to weekly data from RBI. During the week ended June 11, the FCAs increased by $ 2.567 billion to reach $ 563.457 billion. Foreign currency assets are the most important component of a country’s foreign exchange reserves. FCAs include the effect of the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies like the euro, pound and yen which are held in the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves rose during the week ending June 11 after declining the week before. Gold reserves rose $ 496 million to $ 38.101 billion in the week of the report, according to RBI data. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $ 1 million to $ 1.512 billion in the week ending June 11. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $ 11 million to $ 5.011 billion during the same period. week, according to RBI data. Also Read: Foreign Exchange Reserves Surpass $ 600 Billion For The First Time Also Read: Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High, Rise From $ 563 Million To Over $ 590 Billion







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos