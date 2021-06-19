The backlog in the supply chain exerts an early demand on fireworks; possible shortage

Want to have a blast or two this July 4th? Backyard fireworks vendors urge people to buy their fireworks now.

Local suppliers of boom-booms and cracky cracky say they are supplied, but that probably won’t be by early July.

“My advice is to buy early,” said Jake Fitzgerald, director ofLighthouse fireworks, 5775 Route 6N, Edinboro. “Come on now, not July 3rd.”

Critics say:Silencing the sizzle: Citizens, some lawmakers call for changes to Pennsylvania fireworks law

The problem is a convergence of several factors: high demand during the 2020 pandemic was one of them.

“The public shows got canceled so people did their own shows,” Fitzgerald said. “And we believe that the strong demand from last year will only continue to increase this year.”

Demand last year wiped out what most fireworks vendors typically depend on to keep in stock for the rest of the year, until they place their July 4th orders for the year. next.

“Last year was the best year we’ve ever had in my 30 years,” said Joe VanOudenhove, managing partner of the company which has 20 stores nationwide, including Sky King of Erie, 12261 East Main St. inNorth East. “After July 4th, what we used to have extra was gone and we’re starting over.”

He said they’ve been ordering all year, so he thinks his business is doing better than the rest, but he still thinks he has about 20% less merchandise than he needs.

Out of the fire:The old fireworks store on Peach Street in Summit is considering a new medical marijuana facility

Another problem, which affects many industries, he said, is the global shipping crisis. Freighters from Asia where almost all fireworks are made are stacked on the west coast, unable to unload their cargo due to a shortage of personnel and containers, according to John Kaliszewski, co-owner of Big Woodie’s Fireworks with locations in Summit Township and Harborcreek.

“I have ordered four containers and have only had one so far,” Kaliszewski said.

“The other two, I have no idea where they are,” he said. “I was told they could arrive in mid-July or in six weeks, in September or October. I called yesterday and they cannot tell us if they are still arriving.”

Boom Erie:Erie fireworks: Mayor Schember announces lights on Lake Erie, the new 814 summer experience

Based in Ohio Phantom Fireworks, which has a store at 12226 E. Main Road in the northeast, says it has extended store hours and brought in extra staff to get people to buy their backyard firecrackers now, as they approach busy July 4th vacation.

With last year’s COVID-19 family reunion restrictions a thing of the past, more people are expected to celebrate with fireworks.

Like many other industries, the fireworks industry has also experienced delays due to shipping issues facing the global market, Alan Zoldan, executive vice president of Phantom, said in a press release. .

A-Rocket Fireworks along Route 51 in Aliquippa also prepared well, relying on a large number of suppliers.

“We are fully stocked,” said Chelle United, owner of the A-Rocket. “We have mortars, firecrackers, 500 gram finals, bottled rockets, sprinklers. Anyone can find anything they want.”

A-Rocket is open year round, although “in mid-June right now it’s starting to get busy,” United said. “In July, we will be excited.”

Unlike last summer, they were hoping most families could celebrate this July 4 season together, Zoldan said of Phantom Fireworks, which also includes outlets in Boardman, Ohio, Monroeville, Allegheny County. and Greensburg, Westmoreland County.

But make no mistake about it.

“There is a shortage,” VanOudenhove said. “If people don’t shop early, they run the risk of not being able to celebrate Fourth with fireworks.”

Scott Tady of the Beaver County Times contributed to this article.

Contact Jennie Geisler at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @ETNgeisler.