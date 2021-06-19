The backlog in the supply chain exerts an early demand on fireworks; possible shortage

Connect with us

Want to have a blast or two this July 4th? Backyard fireworks vendors urge people to buy their fireworks now.

Local suppliers of boom-booms and cracky cracky say they are supplied, but that probably won’t be by early July.

“My advice is to buy early,” said Jake Fitzgerald, director ofLighthouse fireworks, 5775 Route 6N, Edinboro. “Come on now, not July 3rd.”

The fireworks are sold on July 1, 2020 at the Keystone Fireworks tent at West 8th Street and Pittsburgh Avenue. A change in state law in late 2017 began allowing residents to purchase and use consumer grade fireworks in Pennsylvania.

Critics say:Silencing the sizzle: Citizens, some lawmakers call for changes to Pennsylvania fireworks law

The problem is a convergence of several factors: high demand during the 2020 pandemic was one of them.

“The public shows got canceled so people did their own shows,” Fitzgerald said. “And we believe that the strong demand from last year will only continue to increase this year.”

Demand last year wiped out what most fireworks vendors typically depend on to keep in stock for the rest of the year, until they place their July 4th orders for the year. next.

A fireworks display is presented on July 1 under the Keystone Fireworks tent at West 8th Street and Pittsburgh Avenue. A change in state law in late 2017 allowed residents of Pennsylvania to purchase and use consumer grade fireworks.

“Last year was the best year we’ve ever had in my 30 years,” said Joe VanOudenhove, managing partner of the company which has 20 stores nationwide, including Sky King of Erie, 12261 East Main St. inNorth East. “After July 4th, what we used to have extra was gone and we’re starting over.”

He said they’ve been ordering all year, so he thinks his business is doing better than the rest, but he still thinks he has about 20% less merchandise than he needs.



