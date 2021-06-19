Scientists Can Now Turn Used Soda Bottles Into Vanilla Flavor – Mother Jones





Let our journalists help you understand the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of the news that matters. This story was originally posted by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Office collaboration. Plastic bottles have been turned into vanilla flavoring using genetically modified bacteria, the first time a valuable chemical has been brewed from plastic waste. Recycling plastic bottles into more lucrative materials could make the recycling process much more attractive and efficient. Currently, plastics lose around 95% of their value as a material after just one use. Encouraging better collection and better use of this waste is essential to fight against global plastic pollution problem. Researchers have already developed mutant enzymes to be broken down the polyethylene terephthalate polymer used for beverage bottles in its basic units, terephthalic acid (TA). Scientists have now used insects to convert TA into vanillin. “Using microbes to turn plastic waste, which is harmful to the environment, into an important product is a great demonstration of green chemistry. Vanillin is widely used in the food and cosmetic industries and is an important bulk chemical used to make pharmaceuticals, cleaning products, and herbicides. Global demand is growing and in 2018 was 37,000 metric tons, far exceeding the supply of natural vanilla beans. About 85 percent of vanillin is currently synthesized from chemicals derived from fossil fuels. Joanna Sadler, University of Edinburgh, who led the new work, said: This is the first example of using a biological system to recycle plastic waste into a valuable industrial chemical and it has very interesting implications for the circular economy. Stephen Wallace, also from the University of Edinburgh, said: Our work challenges the perception that plastic is problematic waste and instead demonstrates its use as a new carbon resource from which high-value products can be manufactured. About 1 million plastic bottles are sold every minute in the world and fair 14 percent is recycled. Currently, even recycled bottles can only be made into opaque fibers for clothing or carpets. The research, published in the journal Green chemistry, used modified E. coli bacteria to transform TA into vanillin. Scientists warmed a microbial broth to 37 degrees Celsius for a day, the same conditions as for brewing beer, Wallace said. This converted 79 percent of the TA into vanillin. Then the scientists will further tweak the bacteria to further increase the conversion rate, he said: We think we can do that pretty quickly. Here we have an amazing robotic DNA assembly facility. They will also work to expand the process to convert larger amounts of plastic. Other valuable molecules could also be brewed from TA, such as some used in perfumes. Ellis Crawford of the Royal Society of Chemistry, said: It’s a really interesting use of microbial science to improve sustainability. Using microbes to turn plastic waste, which is harmful to the environment, into an important product is a great demonstration of green chemistry. Recent research has shown bottles are the second most common type of plastic pollution in the oceans, after plastic bags. In 2018, scientists accidentally created a mutant enzyme that breaks down plastic bottles, and subsequent work produced a super-enzyme that eats plastic bottles even faster.

