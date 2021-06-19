Global Microchip Shortage Hits Local Auto Dealers | Business

The global shortage of microchips is impacting a number of industries, from washers and dryers to computers and game consoles.
But where the problem strikes a lot for many in the way they move. Auto dealers, both used and new, have felt the full force of a limited supply of critical parts, with inventory falling and vehicle prices rising.
I would say it’s mostly a sourcing issue right now. There is still a lot of demand in the market for new vehicles, said Mike Anderson, owner of Anderson Auto Group.
Microchips are needed to make the technology work in modern cars, and the COVID-19 pandemic has caused their supply to run out because the facilities that make them, some of which are in China, have been shut down under orders from home stay.
Manufacturers are unable to get their hands on the parts, forcing all major car brands to limit the number of vehicles they produce. Some factories have even closed their doors, at least temporarily, as they lack a key component to get cars on the road.
It seems that it is in all areas. You look at all the makes and lots of the dealers and there isn’t a lot of inventory right now, Anderson said. It’s all brands, not just our brand.
Anderson said officials at Ford’s manufacturing facilities have told him June is set to be the worst month of the shortage, with an extremely low supply. It is hoped that the shortage will not have too much of an impact on the auto industry. Anderson said Ford officials told him things are expected to get back to normal in late 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.
Used car dealers have also been hit by the shortage. For consumers, the shortage of chips means used car prices are rising.
Vehicles are difficult to find and we have to explore other avenues that we normally wouldn’t have, said Ben Stewart, Managing Director of Complete Auto Sales.
These other avenues go through various car auctions or through advertising that the company buys cars through Facebook. These are things the company has never had to do before, he said.
Walking past the parking lot, Stewart said customers would be able to tell the difference from the number of vehicles seated there.
Currently we have 16 on our land, double our Kansas City office and 10-15 in Warrensburg, said Stewart. Typically we are about 25 or 30 cars on this lot.
