The Smartest People on Wall Street Buy These 3 Stocks – Should You Follow?

In the words of Benjamin Franklin, “An investment in knowledge earns the best interest.” When it comes to buying stocks, separating the long-term winners from the losers is kind of a learning process – no investor is perfect or beats a thousand every time. One way to sharpen your investing skills is to evaluate the strategies of well-known investors and fund managers and incorporate them into your own stock buying thesis.

One of my favorite examples of an investor who has scored legendary victories over the years is Cathie Wood, Founder and CEO of ARK Invest. Wood’s company operates a strong stable of exchange traded funds. One of the best known of these funds is the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK), which has provided shareholders with a return of over 120% in the past 12 months alone.

Today we’re going to take a look at three of Cathie Wood’s favorite stocks that rank in the top five stocks of ARK Innovation ETF. These high-growth stocks have thrived throughout the market craze of the past year and continue to be attractive games for long-term investors.

Without further ado, let’s take action.

1. Teladoc

Demand for digital healthcare solutions has skyrocketed during the pandemic, and as the world’s leading telehealth provider, Teladoc‘s (NYSE: TDOC) clientele and its balance sheet have surged in kind. Investor interest in Teladoc also reached historic highs at the start of the pandemic, as widespread lockdowns ushered in the era of home equity.

Now that the world is slowly returning to the new normal, some investors are questioning Teladoc’s continued growth prospects in a post-pandemic world. And Teladoc shares have fallen in recent months – the share is down about 17% since the start of the year.

But it’s also worth noting that the hype surrounding home stocks was unlikely to last forever. And Teladoc is no less of a quality company than it was a few months ago simply because its price has retracted to what I would say is a much more reasonable estimate.

Telehealth is a rapidly growing, multi-billion dollar industry in which Teladoc is the clear market leader. The company’s acquisitions of Livongo and InTouch Health last year strengthened its dominance in the industry, which is expected to reach a global valuation of $ 70.2 billion by 2026.

In addition, Teladoc had a strong track record of growth under its belt long before the pandemic. In 2018, the company’s revenue grew 78%, and Teladoc delivered robust 32% revenue growth in 2019.

After an incredible 2020 – in which its revenue increased by almost 100% and the total number of visits to its platform jumped by more than 150% – Teladoc’s performance in the first quarter of 2021 has continued this incredible streak. In that three-month period, Teladoc’s revenue grew 151% and saw 56% more visits to its platform than a year ago.

Teladoc may not offer the same type of portfolio returns to shareholders over the next few years as it did during the pandemic. However, its ability to consistently generate sustainable growth while increasing its market share and balance sheet – and capitalizing on growing demand in digital health – makes Teladoc a golden egg you can buy and keep. in your shopping cart for decades.

2. Square

Square (NYSE: SQ) has proven to be an unstoppable growth stock over the past year. This is explained by the non-cyclical nature of its products and services, which can be summarized in two main categories: its Cash App ecosystem and its seller ecosystem.

Square’s Cash app lets you do everything from sending and receiving money to trading stocks, while its seller ecosystem includes an array of software and hardware that helps businesses manage their activities more efficiently, whether as a physical entity or online.

From hardware solutions such as a smart and contactless card reader to a family of point-of-sale systems that help the seller do everything from tracking inventory to selling physical goods to various processing solutions. payments, Square is positioned as a one-stop-shop for businesses of all sizes in all industries.

As the world took a giant step towards an increasingly digital future amid the pandemic and months of extended shutdowns, Square’s ability to meet the rapidly evolving needs of its customers has helped it achieve a Above-average balance sheet growth in 2020. The company reported that its total gross profits jumped 45% to just under $ 3 billion last year. Its Cash app generated gross profit growth of 168%, while Square’s seller ecosystem saw its gross profits increase by a respectable 8%.

In the first quarter of 2021, Square said its total gross profits jumped 79%, while gross profits attributed to the Cash app rose 171% from the previous year. And its ecosystem of sellers saw a noticeable increase in gross profits to the tune of 32% over the three-month period.

Analysts expect Square to continue to show strong financial performance in the years to come. Over the next five years alone, they estimate the company can generate over 56% average annual profit growth.

Beyond Square’s record, it has also recorded impressive price gains since the start of the pandemic: the stock is up 141% from just a year ago. The constant and lasting demand for Square’s products and services makes it one of the best stocks today to buy in the fintech space. If you’re looking for long-term upside potential and rock-solid business resilience in times of economic storms and calm, Square is up to both.

3. Zoom

At this time last year, Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) was one of the home stocks that investors just couldn’t help but talk about. For the millions of people around the world stuck at home for long periods of time who had to do everything from work to school to social gatherings, completely online, Zoom’s platform was a must-have choice.

In 2020, which Zoom touted as its 2021 fiscal year, the company’s revenue grew an astounding 326% to $ 2.7 billion. Its net profit increased again – around 3,000% from the previous year.

As the economy, schools and workplaces have reopened in many places, Zoom’s actions have slowly retracted in recent months. Despite this, the stock is still trading around 54% more than a year ago, and is up around 4% since the start of the year. And Zoom’s balance sheet growth isn’t slowing down either, as much of the world is slowly moving towards the new post-pandemic normal.

During Zoom’s first quarter of fiscal 2022 (ended April 30), the company announced that its revenue increased 191% compared to the period a year earlier. The company also said it grew its customer base with more than 10 employees to just under half a million in the first quarter, a striking 87% year-on-year rate. Zoom’s first quarter net profit also grew exponentially, up more than 740% year over year.

CEO Eric S. Yuan commented on the company’s performance in the first quarter, “Our unwavering commitment to empowering customers to work and learn from anywhere with our expansive, innovative and seamless video communication platform. friction continued to drive our results. He continued, “With this strong start, we are delighted to increase our total forecast range from $ 3.975 billion to $ 3.990 billion for the full year.”

Zoom’s tantalizing financial performance during the height of the pandemic, as well as in the current period of transition to the new normal, is a great sign of its resilience – both as a business and as an investment.

As more companies move to hybrid or fully remote working arrangements for their employees, Zoom is expected to see continued spikes in users and revenue. According to a 2020 study by research and consulting firm Gartner, “82% of respondents intend to allow remote working part of the time when employees return to their workplace.” Zoom’s growth story is far from over, and it is certainly not too late for investors to take advantage of the stock’s huge upside potential.