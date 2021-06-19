Corn and soybeans rebound after massive sales as weather risks weighed





CHICAGO: U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rose sharply on Friday, rebounding from sharp declines a day earlier on good deals ahead of the weekend and uncertainty over weather conditions in the crop belt, analysts said. New interest in exports supported the breach of futures contracts this week which appeared to boost demand. Chinese state importers on Friday bought at least eight shipments of U.S. soybeans, the country’s largest purchases of U.S. soybeans in 4.5 months, said two U.S. traders familiar with the deals. Chicago Board of Trade’s July corn gained 22-1 / 4 cents to $ 6.55-1 / 4 a bushel. July soybeans ended at 66-1 / 4 cents to $ 13.96 per bushel and July wheat was up 23-3 / 4 cents to $ 6.62-3 / 4 per bushel. The weather remains in the spotlight, given the lingering risks of drought for crops in the Midwest as markets look to large crops of corn and soybeans in the United States to ease supply tensions. The outlook for cooler, wetter weather weighed on grain markets this week, adding to widespread commodity selling as the dollar strengthened and Fed officials forecast interest rate hikes soon. 2023. But some felt Thursday’s sale was overkill.

“The weather forecast yesterday did not warrant a sale of this size or magnitude. We are putting a premium back into the market today,” said Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions. About 41% of Iowa, the country’s top corn producer and second-largest soybean state, was in the grip of a severe drought on Tuesday, up from less than 10% a week earlier, according to the published U.S. Drought Watch Weekly. Thursday. “It’s getting critical for some guys’ corn and soybean crops,” Hoops said. Midwestern corn typically begins pollinating, its key reproductive stage, in July. Wheat futures rebounded after slipping to a two-month low on Thursday as seasonal pressure from the start of the US winter wheat harvest added to fallout from the large materials rout raw. However, drought stress in the northern plains spring wheat belt of the United States provided support. Soybeans and soybean oil by-products have been particularly volatile, influenced by uncertainty over US biofuel policy and the supply of and demand for edible oil in Asia. Rival Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday after hitting their lowest level since February.



