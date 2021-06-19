NASA ‘watches’ Jeff Bezos and other billionaires of space astronauts





With billionaire Jeff Bezos weeks away from lift-off in his own Blue Origin rocket, along with his brother Mark and a mystery passenger who paid $ 28 million to be on board, NASA has a message: space will not be the Wild West for billionaires or anyone looking to take off. “I’m keeping an eye on them, but they’re going to have to undergo the same rigorous physical and psychological exam as any other professional astronaut,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told FOX Business exclusively. “We want the crew who are already up there on the space station to be safe when they have visitors and you should expect nothing less.” Nelson speaks from experience. In 1986, he became the first member of the House of Representatives to travel to space, as a payload specialist on the space shuttle Columbia.. PETITION TO MAKE JEFF BEZOS ONE-WAY ROCKET TRIP TAKE A TOUR While it’s not clear exactly what NASA will do to regulate space travel, it’s clear that some type of oversight is under consideration. In Congress, lawmakers are also exploring the role of the FAA in the future of spaceflight. But time is running out for bureaucrats as these billionaires jostle each other. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % AMZN AMAZON.COM, INC. 3 486.90 -2.34 -0.07% The Amazon founder’s robbery, which is set for July 20, sparked a match from space rival billionaire Richard Branson via Twitter. RICHARD BRANSON PUSHES FOR A TRIP TO SPACE BEFORE Amazon’s BEZOS: REPORT “Kudos to @JeffBezos and his brother Mark for announcing plans for spaceflight. Jeff started building @blueorigin in 2000, we started building @virgingalacticin 2004 and now both are opening up access to space – it’s extraordinary! Look at this space… “ CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % SPCE HOLDINGS VIRGIN GALACTIC INC. 36.80 -0.52 -1.39% A report in Parabolic air suggested that Branson wants to overtake Bezos. FOX Business’s claims to Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic were not returned. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % TSLA TESLA, INC. 623.31 +6.71 +1.09% SpaceX under Tesla founder Elon Musk has already overseen several successful missions after becoming the first private company to send NASA astronauts into space last year. Next stop, the moon. Nasa awarded the company a $ 2.9 billion contract to land Americans on the moon for the first time since 1972. Musk and Bezos traded blows on their respective space weapons, with Musk in April mocking Bezos after challenging NASA to choose SpaceX for the lunar landing contract. Musk said in a Twitter post that Bezos couldn’t “put” him into orbit.

