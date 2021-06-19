Here’s everything we know about a possible COVID boost

hot summer vax is officially underway now that nearly 45% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But some say getting the shot might not be a one-time event and everyone might need to get the shot again later.

At the moment someone is seen fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Beyond that, scientists don’t yet know if you’ll need a COVID-19 booster later.

“The need and timing for COVID-19 booster doses has not been established. No additional dose is recommended at this time ”, Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) says.

But, like so many other aspects of the pandemic, that could change. Parade.com asked medical experts to discuss what we know about a possible COVID-19 recall, when we might need it and why.

Will we really need a COVID-19 booster?

The simple answer? It is too early to tell. “Ongoing and ongoing studies” will determine if and when a COVID-19 booster will be needed, explains Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD, immunologist and member of Doctors for the protection of patients, a non-profit organization promoting physician-led care and transparency in the healthcare system.

However, many health experts predict that a booster will likely be needed. the CDC already recommends boosters every 10 years for the tetanus and diphtheria vaccine, and flu shots are needed every year.

Scientists are testing the effectiveness of booster injections and whether the different shots can be mixed and matched to provide a booster.

Why will we eventually need a booster?

The main reason you might need a booster is that breakthrough infections can occur in people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, says Dr Randy A. Taplitz, MD, Chairman of the City of Hope Department of Medicine.

Revolutionary infections are occurring, she explains, but so far most of these infections have been asymptomatic and have not caused major problems. But that could change as new variants spread and mutate.

“We need to continue to monitor vaccine performance and whether booster injections will be needed to maintain significant immunity against the new variants,” Taplitz said.

The data suggests that current vaccines are effective against the variants, so far. Researchers in the UK estimate that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of contracting the Delta variant, first identified in India, by 79% and the Alpha variant, initially identified in England, by 92%.

When (and how often) will we need a COVID-19 booster?

“It is too early to know if boosters are needed, which boosters, when and how often they should be given,” Taplitz said. “What we do know is that vaccines are safe and effective.”

What’s still not clear is how long the vaccine or natural immunity lasts, she explains, but it’s most likely at least six months. “So after those six months is when a booster might be needed,” she said.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in April that it is believed you will need a booster within 12 months of your full vaccination and annual revaccination.

Still, if a booster is needed, Parikh says it will be a one-off or at least infrequent event, but it’s still under review. “Remember, we learn in real time as we go,” she adds. “The pandemic itself is only around 17 months old. ”

Why should you get the booster if and when it’s available?

If and when a COVID-19 booster is available, medical experts will urge you to get it.

“People who have been vaccinated before may need a booster shot because of the fear that a vaccine’s effectiveness will decrease after overtime,” Taplitz said. A booster vaccine may be particularly important for people who are immunocompromised or have chronic illnesses, and may have a “less robust response to the initial vaccination”.

Boosters will also play a key role in tackling any new viral variants that may emerge, she explains.

Further, Parikh says, “This will ensure that we keep infection rates low so that we can continue to come out of this pandemic.”

