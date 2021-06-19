Colorado’s unemployment rate drops after holding for three months





After stagnating for much of the year, Colorado’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 6.2% in May, as employers created 17,100 non-farm jobs, with the bulk of hiring coming from recreation and the hotel industry. “This breaks a three-month streak where the unemployment rate had remained stable at 6.4%,” said Ryan Gedney, senior labor economist at the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment, who released his update on Friday. monthly on employment. This decline in the number of unemployed, defined as unemployed people actively seeking work, fell from 204,000 to 198,100 on a seasonally adjusted basis. Colorado’s unemployment rate remains above the U.S. unemployment rate, which fell from 6.1% in April to 5.8% in May. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force in May had almost returned to February 2020 levels – 68.6% versus 68.7%. But the 64.6% of the adult population actually employed remains lower than the 66.8% of adults employed before the pandemic. Of the 17,100 non-farm payroll jobs added last month, 16,300 came from the private sector while government employers added 800 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, which includes hotels, restaurants, and arts and entertainment venues, created 14,400 jobs, accounting for the bulk of hires in May. Trade, transportation and utilities, which include retailing, added 3,300 jobs, while professional and business services gained 2,600 jobs. Other services, financials, education and health services and natural resources were the sectors with the biggest losses in May. Over the past 13 months, Colorado has recovered 265,200 of the 375,800 non-farm wage jobs lost between February and April of last year, resulting in a job recovery rate of 70.6%, a Gedney said. That’s ahead of the US recovery rate of 65.9%. “Colorado’s labor force participation rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels, in part leading to a slower recovery in the unemployment rate. While the state is benefiting from a return to domestic travel, city centers may lag behind as companies allow more remote work and business travel is slowly coming back, ”the Planning Bureau said on Friday. and the state budget in a separate statement detailing its June forecast. The counties in Colorado with the highest unemployment rates in May were: San Miguel at 11.4%, Pitkin at 8.5%, Huerfano and Pueblo at 8.0%, and Gilpin and Summit at 6.9% . County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted, and Colorado’s unadjusted rate was 5.7% in May. Pitkin and Summit counties saw an increase in unemployment at the end of the ski season, Gedney said.

