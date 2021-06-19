Cathie Wood inspires new fund boom shaking up the ETF order

It wasn’t that long ago that actively managed ETFs were rare. Now they are created twice as fast as their passive rivals.

Inspired by the success of Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK ticker), issuers of exchange-traded funds this year launched 115 active products against just 51 passive funds, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

This is the first time that active launches have surpassed liabilities, and it propels the $ 6.5 trillion ETF market into its busiest 12 months on record.

It’s kind of a comeback for stock pickers, and in an unlikely corner of Wall Street. Most active managers fail to beat their benchmarks net of fees – a fact that has seen passive ETFs attract around $ 3 trillion over the past decade, while active funds have gained only ‘about $ 200 billion.

But a combination of new rules and the enduring popularity of ETFs with investors means that a slow but major change is underway.

Role reversal

“It’s almost impossible to start a small to mid-sized hedge fund as a sole manager,” said Nathan Miller, portfolio manager for New York-based Emles. Advisers. “So we thought why start another hedge fund? Let’s launch an actively managed ETF.

The Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF ( EOPS), which bundles fast money strategies into an exchange-traded wrapper, is one of the more recent active arrivals. It was listed less than two weeks ago and already has around $ 66 million in assets.

Major changes to the rules at the end of 2019 paved the way for funds like EOPS. It has become easier to deploy stock selection strategies in an ETF, and new structures have evolved to help hide exact investment strategies.

Active funds remain a small slice of the industry, and their assets represent only 3.4% of the overall ETF market. But that’s up from 2.7% a year ago. And a sign that the trend may continue, several large Wall Street companies that have long resisted ETFs are now embrace them.

Thematic boom

Companies are also increasing their thematic offers, which invest according to convincing stories such as autonomous driving or sports betting.

A record 22 thematic funds have been launched since the start of the year, including Wood’s $ 619 million ARK space exploration ETF ( ARKX) and BlackRock Inc.’s $ 1.4 billion US Carbon Transition Readiness ETF ( LCTU), which set a record in April with the biggest launch in the industry.

Roundhill Investments’ MVP ETF, which focuses on companies that own or support professional sports teams, Defiance’s Hotel Airline and Cruise ETF ( CRUZ) and Bitwise Asset Management’s Crypto Industry Innovators ETF ( BITQ) were among other thematic debuts.

For many, the goal is to harness the boom in retail investing that has enabled individuals to become represent more than 20% of stakes in equity trading, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

“This has really been a catalyst to help get some of these thematic ETFs up and running quickly,” said Ben Slavin, ETF manager for BNY Mellon Asset Servicing.

Although not technically classified as a thematic fund, the ETF VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ( BUZZ) made waves earlier this year when it launched with the endorsement of Barstool Sports Inc. founder Dave Portnoy.

The fund registered one of the best debut in industry history in March and currently has over $ 243 million in assets.

Hang on

As the number of new entrants increases, the number of exiting funds has plunged.

So far this year, only 19 ETFs have been liquidated or written off, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This compares to 104 in the first half of 2020 and 79 during the same period in 2019.

Much of this stamina can be attributed to the bull market. Stocks have broken records several times and liquidity has flowed easily into the market. About 67% of ETFs listed in the United States have taken in cash so far in 2021, according to Bloomberg Intelligence – meaning issuers are less likely to pull the plug.

“Optimism is generally heightened as we emerge from the pandemic, and people are more enthusiastic and feel more optimistic about the development of their business,” said Amrita Nandakumar, president of Vident Investment Advisory. “Fundraising is easier in a bull market. “