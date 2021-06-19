The elephant in the housing market is a victory for builders





For the US real estate market, the sky may be the limit as a new, higher price point becomes the norm, experts say. The current environment can support higher interest rates as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a leak from city centers to regional hubs and suburbs, The median selling price of new homes was $ 372,400 last month, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint-Louis, just below the all-time high of $ 373,200 that was reached in January. Prices rose 20% from the previous year when the economy was stuck. “Home prices are reaching a point where it’s sort of a correction to a higher price point,” said Stuart Miller, executive chairman of Lennar Corp., the second largest US home builder with capitalization. $ 29 billion stock market. FED’S POWELL USES TIMBER PRICES TO EXPLAIN INFLATION’S TRACK Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % LEN CORP. 98.17 +3.52 + 3.72% Miller says years of under-construction will keep prices sustained at these higher levels. He added that an increase in single-family homes for rent is contributing to the inventory problem. Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American Financial Corp., agrees that tight supply is the elephant in the housing market. “The biggest problem plaguing the housing market right now is that there is nothing to buy,” Fleming told FOX Business in a recent interview. Meanwhile, luxury home builder Toll Brothers is raising prices because it can. “Demand remains very strong,” said CEO Douglas Yearley. “We continue to increase prices in almost all of our communities during the second quarter and into the beginning of our third quarter.” The average price for a free home delivered in the last quarter was $ 809,000. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % RING TOLL BROTHERS, INC. 56.46 -0.68 -1.19% A recent report from the National Association of Realtors found that the US real estate market needs an additional 5.5 million units to meet demand. A separate report from Realtor.com which was released in January revealed that the United States was facing a deficit of 4 million households. Regardless of the size of the deficit, the supply shortage will not be resolved anytime soon, leading to higher prices for the foreseeable future. Building houses is “quite difficult,” Fleming said. “In the end, it’s them [baby boomers] grow old which will unlock a lot of supply for subsequent generations to buy. “ Miller of Lennar says current conditions have made for the “best of times in the housing market.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE The company on Wednesday reported quarterly profit up 60.7% year on year to $ 831.4 million, or $ 2.65 per share, fueled by strong demand for new homes. Total revenue increased 21.6% to $ 6.43 billion. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF was up 22% this year through Friday compared to the S&P 500’s 11% gain. Teleprinter security Last Switch Switch % XHB SPDR SERIES TRUST SPDR S&P HOMEBUILDERS ETFs 70.13 -0.43 -0.61% SP500 S&P 500 4166.45 -55.41 -1.31%

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos