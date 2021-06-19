Thousands sign petition to keep Jeff Bezos from coming back to Earth after Blue Origin flight





A satirical petition not to allow Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos to return to Earth after his planned space trip has nearly reached its goal of 25,000 signatures. “Petition To Not Allow Jeff Bezos Re-Entry to Earth” was created following news that Bezos would be aboard a ship heading into space aboard a rocket owned by his company, Blue Origin. More than 16,000 signatures had been collected as of June 18. It’s the first human-crewed rocket in space for the company, and thousands of people are apparently hoping Bezos will plan a one-way ticket. “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a successful online retail store,” the petitioners wrote. “However, he is actually an evil overlord determined to rule the world.” Bezos said in an Instagram post on June 7, which he and his brother Mark will fly aboard his company’s New Shepard spacecraft when it is scheduled to launch on July 20. The winner of an ongoing auction will also join the crew. Bezos said in early February that he was stepping down as CEO of Amazon to spend more time focusing on Blue Origin, among other things. RELATED: Jeff Bezos plans to go to space aboard the Blue Origin flight in July “Seeing Earth from space changes you, it changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth,” Bezos said in a video shared on his Instagram. “I want to take this flight because it’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life. It’s an adventure. It’s a big deal for me.” Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 “with a vision to enable a future where millions of people live and work in space for the benefit of Earth,” the company’s website states. The New Shepard spacecraft has room for six occupants and is fully self-contained, taking passengers beyond the edge of Earth’s atmosphere. He has had 15 consecutive successful missions, including three successful escape tests. The July 20 launch will also mark the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The rocket is named after Alan Shepard, who became the first American in space during a suborbital flight in 1961. This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes contributed.







