Buyout firm CD&R to explore buyout of Wm Morrison
Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC has confirmed it is weighing a cash offer for the UK grocery chainWm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.
The US buyout company has until July 17 to make a formal offer under UK buyout rules, CD&R said in a statement on Saturday.
Private equity investors are looking to capitalize on improving fortunes at major supermarket chains after the closures triggered an increase in in-store and online grocery spending. Morrison and competing UK supermarkets, includingTesco Plc andJ Sainsbury Plc appears to have held up well to the reopening of restaurants, suggesting that consumer habits may havedefinitely changed in their favor.
Sky News earlier reported that CD&R was valuing a £ 5.5 billion ($ 7.6 billion) bid, citing people familiar with the case it did not identify. A representative for Morrison declined to comment on previous press reports regarding a potential offer.
Despite the recent increase in pandemic-related grocery inventories, Morrison’s shares have fallen 6.3% in the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of 4.3 billion pounds.
Merge activity
CEO Dave Potts is credited with relaunching Morrison in recent years, which historically lagged behind other major grocery chains in Britain. The grocer owns most of his supermarkets, giving him a valuable real estate portfolio, as well as a number of slaughterhouses and other manufacturing facilities to produce much of the food he sells.
Still, the potential offer comes at a difficult time for Morrison’s board, who suffered a sting.reprimanded shareholders on executive compensation last week. Just over 70% of investors voted against the proposal – in one of the biggest protest votes ever against a company’s compensation report. The rewards will always be awarded because the vote was not binding.
Silchester International Investors, one of Britain’s largest boutique asset managers, is Morrison’s largest shareholder with a 15% stake.
The UK grocery industry has been in the throes of mergers in recent years driven by a highly competitive market. Grocery stores are grappling with the growth of online shopping as well as the challenges of German discounters Aldi and Lidl. Britain’s third largest grocer,Asda Group Ltd., was acquired by TDR Capital and the Issa brothers in a £ 6.5 billion deal.Walmart Inc., the US retailer that has owned Asda since 1999, retains a minority stake.
The Asda transaction came two years after regulators blocked a previous attempt by Walmart to sell the company to British grocer’s biggest rival, Sainsbury. Elsewhere in Europe, Carrefour SA also faced a short-term takeover attempt by theAlimentation Couche-Tard Inc. This effort was torpedoed by the French government, which opposed the fall of one of the country’s largest supermarkets into foreign hands.
Retail Links
CD&R is no stranger to UK retailing and works closely with Senior Advisor Terry Leahy, the former CEO of Tesco. Most of Morrison’s management team are former Tesco employees and worked with Leahy when he was aggressively growing in Asia and the United States.
Potts spent most of his working life at Tesco, but left after failing to secure the top job when Leahy resigned. Other Morrison alumni of Britain’s largest supermarket chain include Chairman Andy Higginson, COO Trevor Strain and CFO Michael Gleeson.
CD&R announced in May an agreement to buy UDG Health care Plc for £ 2.61 billion in cash, the latest in a string of drug deals amid the pandemic. The company’s past European investments also include UK discount retailer B&M European Value Retail SA, which went public in 2014, French homeware retailer BUT, and UK gas station and convenience store chain Motor Fuel. Group.
The private equity firm, which focuses on targets in North America and Europe, manages more than $ 35 billion in investments in 100 companies, according to its website.
