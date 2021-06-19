Ford appears to be making electric Maverick and Ranger trucks





Ford could follow the F-150 Lightning with electric versions of the Maverick and Ranger pickups.

The vehicles are unofficial, but Ford announced plans to develop a mid-size electric truck in May.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said the new Maverick could become a family of trucks, including an electric vehicle.

See more stories on the Insider business page. The recently unveiled F-150 Lightning is Ford’s first all-electric truck, but it won’t be the company’s last. Although Ford has yet to officially announce any new electric pickups, it has given all indications that it is working on a battery-powered version of the midsize Ranger or its new compact truck, the Maverick. Or both. At an event in May, Ford announced two new platforms that it will use for a host of electric vehicles that it plans to launch over the next few years. One of them will underpin future utility vehicles and full-size pickup trucks, presumably including the next-gen F-150 Lightning by the middle of the decade. The other will form the basis of a wide variety of all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel drive models, including commercial vans, off-road SUVs, family trucks and “midsize trucks,” Ford COO Hau Thai-Tang mentionned. Unless Ford plans to shake up its pickup truck lineup with an all-new electric model that goes against its strategy of “electrifying our icons”, that likely means some kind of electronically powered Ranger is on the way. . This truck could be called the Ranger Splash, judging by one trademark application Ford filed earlier this month first spotted by the automotive website CarBuzz. Ford sold a sporty pickup called the Ranger Splash in the mid-1990s, and this month it asked to use the name “Splash” on “motor vehicles, namely automobiles, pickup trucks, vehicles. electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, except road vehicles and their structural elements. While it’s not exactly a smoking gun, the theory isn’t that far-fetched given that Ford lifted the Lightning moniker from a high-performance F-150 it sold in the 1990s. might consider creating a “Splash” brand for something else, such as a set of options. Read more: How a former Tesla boss wants to use $ 44 million from investors like Amazon to make home electric vehicle charging cheaper An electric version of the Ford Maverick’s small pickup slated for release this fall could also be on the horizon. In an interview with Insider this month, Ford vice president Jim Baumbick, who led pickup development, said of a Maverick EV that he “would never take anything off the table. , given the direction taken by electrification “. And Ford CEO Jim Farley said The New York Times This month he got to watch Ford develop a family of Maverick models, including an electric one. More battery-powered pickup trucks would come as part of the gigantic transition to electric vehicles that Ford plans to make in the years to come. The company predicts that 40% of its sales will come from electric models by 2030, and pickup trucks, a very popular category in which Ford is a leader, are surely key to that goal. A Ford spokesperson declined to comment on future products.

