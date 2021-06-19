NTPC posts a tripling of its fourth quarter profit to Rs 4,649 cr





NEW DELHI: The state-owned power giant on Saturday posted a consolidated net profit nearly three times higher at Rs 4,649.49 crore for the March 2020-21 quarter on higher revenues. The company’s consolidated net profit during the period last year was Rs 1,629.86 crore, according to an ESB file. Total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 31,687.24 crore from Rs 31,330.25 crore in the same period of 2019-2020.

The net profit for the previous year was Rs 14,969.40 crore, compared to Rs 11,191.98 crore in 2019-2020. Total income in 2020-2021 was Rs 1,546.83 crore, compared to Rs 1,12,372.58 crore the previous year. The board of directors of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per share for 2020-2021. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3 per share paid in February 2021.

The board of directors also approved the improvement of the company’s borrowing limit from Rs 2.00,000 crore to Rs 2.25,000 crore. NTPC’s gross electricity generation in the March quarter was 77.63 billion units compared to 68.27 billion units (BU) in the same period a year ago. Gross electricity production in 2020-2021 was 270.90 BU against 259.61 BU the previous year. In 2020-21, the NTPC group recorded the highest gross production ever recorded at 314.07 BU against 290.19 BU the previous year. Its coal production in the March quarter was 3.7 million tonnes, compared to 2.6 million tonnes in the same period a year ago. In 2020-2021, its coal production was 9.46 million tonnes, compared to 9.63 million tonnes in 2019-20. The company’s coal import fell to 0.31 million tonnes in the March quarter from 0.85 million tonnes. In 2020-2021, coal imports fell to 1.08 million tonnes from 3 million tonnes the previous year. The plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilization of coal-fired power plants also increased to 77.12% in the March quarter, compared to 69.52% in the same period a year ago. . In 2020-2021, the PLF fell to 66% against 68.20% the previous year. The company’s average electricity tariff was Rs 3.77 per unit in 2020-21, compared to Rs 3.90 per unit in 2019-20.



