AWS will leverage the cloud to grow in India: Dhawan





Witnessing an inflection point in customer spending on cloud technology, Amazon Web Services (AWS) envisions expansion into India’s critical market by taking advantage of huge opportunities in industries such as financial services, media and entertainment, and telecommunications, a senior company official said. It’s the perfect storm for digitalization in India, and we’re seeing a huge inflection point towards clients investing in cloud technology, said Ashish Dhawan, MD, enterprise, mid-market and global trade, Asia. South, AWS. AWS is expanding its presence in India and we are committed to investing in India and putting the power of the AWS cloud directly into the hands of our customers, partners and developers, he added. Mr Dhawan added that India was a very critical market for AWS and the company’s announcement of its second region (Hyderabad) here is a testament to the fact that it sees increased customer demand here and is investing to meet this demand. Growth in India is not only about the segment of businesses I manage but also segments such as Digital Native Businesses (DNB) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) as India is home to a number of B2B software as such. service companies (SaaS), he said. Mr Dhawan said that the past year has been a great year for customers migrating their critical workloads such as SAP to AWS and that the company has also seen new investments in analytics and analytics workloads. machine learning. For example, he said, HDFC Life had created a data platform called Atom, which used AWS Cloud to analyze customer expectations and meaningfully interact with customers on online platforms. Therefore, [there has been] great momentum during the year in the areas of analysis and machine learning. Customers are taking a data-driven and innovation-driven approach to running mission-critical workloads like SAP and other applications on AWS, which means more application migration and modernization. Those are the two areas of growth for us, which revolve around application migration and modernization and the second is around data-driven workloads, he said. Responding to a question, Mr. Dhawan said India offers AWS a great opportunity to help financial services customers transform their banking and insurance platforms. He added that payments and the capital market were also an emerging market opportunity for the company. The media and entertainment industry is also an opportunity for us. From content creation to content distribution to the digital supply chain, AWS enables all of our major OTT customers to deliver content in India, especially in this time of pandemic. Finally, the telecommunications industry is another important market for us as it experienced a resurgence during the pandemic and working from home led to an increase in broadband usage, he added. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos