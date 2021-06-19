Infosys is about to experience another year of market-leading performance





Nilekani Says Shareholder Firm Well Positioned to Take Advantage of Cloud-Driven Digital Age



Infosys is well positioned for another year of market-leading performance in a post-pandemic, cloud-centric and distinctly digital era, Chairman Nandan Nilekani said. The unprecedented technological transformation brought about by the cloud and the digitization of business models was shaping the next standard for all of us, he said at the company’s 40th AGM. Critical capacity Whether it’s increasing online demand, harnessing digital demand satisfaction, or tackling the threat of cyberattacks, technology has become an urgent and critical business capability. Adjusting to this new reality can be intimidating. Companies could no longer afford the long wait for trade returns or be content with the sometimes disappointing results of large transformation projects, he added. The company’s digital business grew to 48.5% of its total revenue, while its major transformation deals peaked at a record high of $ 14.1 billion, of which 66% was new. net in the last fiscal year, he said. The board recommended a capital return of 15,600 crore, including a final dividend of 6,400 crore, and a free market share buyback of 9,200 crore. Mr. Nilekani said the company continues to strengthen its talent pool by recruiting 19,230 graduates in India and 1,941 graduates and associate degree holders outside the country to meet growing customer demand for acceleration digital in exercise 21. We have expanded our US hiring commitment to 25,000 by 2022 with an additional 12,000 new US jobs in a variety of roles. We will also double our Canadian workforce to 4,000 by 2023, he said. In the UK, we announced our intention to create 1,000 digital jobs to fuel post-pandemic growth. The board has recommended the reappointment of UB Pravin Rao, chief operating officer and full-time director, whose office is likely to retire on a rotational basis. He will retire on December 12. He will retire on December 12. The directors of the Infosys Foundation unanimously elected Ms. SudhaMurty to continue as President until December 31. She is expected to retire on December 31, 2021 after serving the company for a quarter of a century. Infosys said it has extended its financial commitment to COVID-19 relief to 200 crore.

