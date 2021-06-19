Business
The takeover of PMC Bank by Centrum-BharatPe a relief for depositors? We try to understand
Almost two years after the Reserve Bank of India seized the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) on September 24, 2019, capped cash withdrawals and launched an investigation into its accounting failures, there is finally good news for its depositors.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday opened the doors to the takeover of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) by a consortium made up of non-bank lender Centrum Financial Services and fintech start-up BharatPe. The central bank, however, did not disclose the details of the proposed acquisition of PMC Bank.
The acquisition
In February, Centrum Financial Services and BharatPe submitted a joint proposal to buy PMC Bank.
Centrum Financial Services is a descendant subsidiary of the listed entity Centrum Capital.
It provides loans to small and medium enterprises ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2 crores.
Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which operates BharatPe, will be an equal partner of the small corporate bank.
RBI said it has decided to give Centrum its approval in principle to establish a small financial bank under the on-the-fly licensing standards.
On-the-fly licensing refers to the regulator that grants banking licenses on an ongoing basis, rather than once over several years.
Hope for PMC depositors to get their money back?
The RBI’s move is a relief for depositors at the cooperative bank, whose funds have been stranded for nearly two years now.
PMC Bank depositors are likely to recover the blocked money in the form of term deposits if we comply with the standards of previous bank mergers.
When the SBI-led consortium bailed out Yes Bank last year, none of the depositors lost their money.
However, banking experts say repayment to depositors will depend on the plan agreed between the RBI and Centrum-BharatPe.
The main issues are whether the RBI will allow Centrum to convert part of the liabilities (deposits) into equity.
Or will investors only get back the insured amount from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC)?
The main difference between a universal bank and a small financing bank is the presence of certain loan conditions for the latter.
While a universal bank can lend freely, a small financing bank must largely focus on the priority sector and small loans.
The process
The new entity is due to be operational within the next 120 days and it is only when this is done that the RBI will draft a merger proposal with PMC Bank.
The plan will then be sent to the Union government for approval and official notification.
Under Article 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, only one bank can be merged with another and therefore the process will not begin until after the small financing bank is established.
PMC Bank Status
The RBI initially capped cash withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per account for six months, which were gradually relaxed to Rs 100,000 in June of last year.
PMC Bank had total deposits of Rs 10,727.11 crore and total advances of Rs 4,472.78 crore as of March 31, 2020.
Its gross non-performing assets stood at Rs.3,519 crore in FY20, compared to Rs.315 crore in FY19, according to its website.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]