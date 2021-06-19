The takeover of PMC Bank by Centrum-BharatPe a relief for depositors? We try to understand

Almost two years after the Reserve Bank of India seized the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) on September 24, 2019, capped cash withdrawals and launched an investigation into its accounting failures, there is finally good news for its depositors.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday opened the doors to the takeover of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) by a consortium made up of non-bank lender Centrum Financial Services and fintech start-up BharatPe. The central bank, however, did not disclose the details of the proposed acquisition of PMC Bank.

The acquisition

In February, Centrum Financial Services and BharatPe submitted a joint proposal to buy PMC Bank.

Centrum Financial Services is a descendant subsidiary of the listed entity Centrum Capital.

It provides loans to small and medium enterprises ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2 crores.

Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which operates BharatPe, will be an equal partner of the small corporate bank.

RBI said it has decided to give Centrum its approval in principle to establish a small financial bank under the on-the-fly licensing standards.

On-the-fly licensing refers to the regulator that grants banking licenses on an ongoing basis, rather than once over several years.

Hope for PMC depositors to get their money back?

The RBI’s move is a relief for depositors at the cooperative bank, whose funds have been stranded for nearly two years now.

PMC Bank depositors are likely to recover the blocked money in the form of term deposits if we comply with the standards of previous bank mergers.

When the SBI-led consortium bailed out Yes Bank last year, none of the depositors lost their money.

However, banking experts say repayment to depositors will depend on the plan agreed between the RBI and Centrum-BharatPe.

The main issues are whether the RBI will allow Centrum to convert part of the liabilities (deposits) into equity.

Or will investors only get back the insured amount from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC)?

The main difference between a universal bank and a small financing bank is the presence of certain loan conditions for the latter.

While a universal bank can lend freely, a small financing bank must largely focus on the priority sector and small loans.

The process

The new entity is due to be operational within the next 120 days and it is only when this is done that the RBI will draft a merger proposal with PMC Bank.

The plan will then be sent to the Union government for approval and official notification.

Under Article 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, only one bank can be merged with another and therefore the process will not begin until after the small financing bank is established.

PMC Bank Status

The RBI initially capped cash withdrawals at Rs 1,000 per account for six months, which were gradually relaxed to Rs 100,000 in June of last year.

PMC Bank had total deposits of Rs 10,727.11 crore and total advances of Rs 4,472.78 crore as of March 31, 2020.

Its gross non-performing assets stood at Rs.3,519 crore in FY20, compared to Rs.315 crore in FY19, according to its website.