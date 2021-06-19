AirPods Pro, Bose and Sony

Headphones are a great buy at Amazons Prime Day, which this year takes place over two days, Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22.

More offers will appear as the day launches, so please check back. I’ll highlight new deals as they appear. Note that these are choices independently chosen by me, all for products that I have personally tried and tested, and the offers do not include affiliate links.

So, if you are looking for new cans, what should grab your attention?

Check out the items below. The prices are very high and all of them are of high quality and excellent value for money, even before the current price cuts.

AirPods Pro

Apple



Apple AirPods Pro

Regular price $ 249, now $ 197 Buy here

Apple’s advanced in-ear headphones are currently available at a great price. It might not match the remarkable $ 169 price tag offered last Black Friday, but it is a very big discount and well worth it. The headphones are lightweight, comfortable, and have exceptional noise reduction.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Apple



Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Regular price $ 199, now $ 149.99 Buy here

If you don’t need noise cancellation, you can go for something almost as good and a lot cheaper. This version has wireless charging capability, so you can place the case on a wireless tablet to charge them.

Apple AirPods with wired charging case

Apple



Apple AirPods with wired charging case

Regular price $ 159, now $ 119 Buy here

Maybe you don’t need wireless charging, in which case this is a sensational price for AirPods. These headphones are identical in terms of audio and other features in the next step except for how they charge.

Apple AirPods Max in silver finish.

Apple



Apple AirPods Max

Regular price $ 549, now $ 529.99 Buy Silver here and sky blue here

There is a smaller discount here, only $ 19.01, and please note that even then you will only get it on two colors, silver and sky blue. Remember, I’d say sky blue is the best shade Apple has made for its on-ear headphones, so don’t hold back.

AirPods Max are extremely comfortable, with incredible audio quality and excellent noise reduction. They are expensive but the sound justifies the price.

Sony WH-1000XM4 in blue finish.

Sony



Sony WH-1000XM4

Regular price $ 348, now $ 298 Buy here

Sony’s on-ear noise cancelers are stunning, pretty much the only earbuds that match the noise-canceling capabilities of the AirPods Max, alongside the Bose 700 earphones below.

Sony’s headphones are significantly cheaper than AirPods Max and lack some of Apple’s features, but there’s not much in them.

Another $ 50 off the regular price makes these headphones pretty irresistible. The price applies to all three colors: black, blue and my favorite: silver.

Bose 700 headphones

Bose



Bose 700 headphones

Regular price $ 399, now $ 329 Buy here

These are some of the most stylish headphones you’ve ever seen, and certainly the most comfortable. And Bose’s incredible noise reduction heritage means these headphones sound amazing too.

The unique Nuraphone headphones.

Nuraphone



Nuraphone

Regular price $ 399, now $ 279 Buy here

These headphones are unique. Do you like in-ear headphones for their noise isolation and intimate sound? Or on-ear housings for a more spacious feel? Nuraphone aims to be the best of both worlds with large ear cups and an extra inner piece that sticks right into your ear.

It’s a weird combo but works great as soon as you get used to the markedly new feeling – it only takes a short time. Nura products feature a self-learning headset that adapts to your hearing in less than a minute by monitoring otoacoustic emissions.

NuraLoop headphones.

Nuraphone



Nuraloop

Regular price $ 149, now $ 89 Buy here

You might like something smaller and lighter, but with the same custom sound as the larger version. Nuraloop is a cool choice and offers the biggest discount ever on the product: 40%.

