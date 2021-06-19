Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















As new functions are introduced to this complex platform, we have observed issues with filing forms, electronic procedures, among other areas. Our project team is working to resolve this issue to ensure a seamless experience for users, said COO Pravin Rao.

Several e-filing portal issues resolved, 1 lakh of tax returns filed so far: Infosys COO


  • Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 300 million Instagram followers

  • Former DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra was at the forefront of the battle against COVID in India

  • NC, PDP and Congress leaders invited to PM Modi’s multi-party meeting to discuss future Jammu and Kashmir roadmap

  • Joe Bidens’ older dog, Champ, has died; The German Shepherd was 13 years old

  • West Bengal’s “Lakshmir Bhandar” program will include 1.6 crore beneficiaries: official

  • ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry warns of ‘country-sized’ losses if cryptocurrencies and meme stocks fall

  • Students from Bangalore and Mumbai are featured on New York Times Square billboard

  • Assam will gradually implement the two-child standard to reap the benefits of certain diets: Himanta Biswa Sarma

  • India abstains from voting on UNGA resolution on Myanmar

  • Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar leaves the company

  • The computers of this agency hold secrets. Hackers entered with only one password

  • BrandConnect

    Why Recykal is your waste management solution

  • Live Updates: Mercedes-Benz S-Class India 2021 Launch – Price, Details, Features, Specs OVERDRIVE




New trends

Rapper Raftaar is the first Indian artist to accept cryptocurrency as a performance fee



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
Sbi412.90-7.35-1.75
ntpc113.55-3.85-3.28
Indiabulls Hsg278.90-4.80-1.69
Nhpc26.60-0.05-0.19

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting