Business
The stock market has a bright future
The Prime Minister’s adviser for private industry and investments, Salman F Rahman, said yesterday that the country’s stock market has a good future.
Investor confidence has returned as the new commission of the capital market regulator has taken many positive steps. As a result, stock market turnover increased with market capitalization, he said.
For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star's Google News channel.
“Our stock market has a long-term problem of not having a vibrant bond market. The Bangladesh Securities Commission is also working on it. So I see a good future in the stock market,” Rahman said in a webinar. on measurements. proposed in the 2021-2022 budget for the development of the capital market.
The Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) and the Capital Market Journalists Forum (CMJF) hosted the event. Rahman cited a recent HSBC report as saying that the British multinational investment bank sees good potential in the Bangladesh stock market.
At the event, stock market participants called for a widening of the tax gap between listed and unlisted companies to make listing a lucrative option.
The government has made the right decision to reduce corporate tax for listed companies as it will improve the capabilities to deliver higher dividends, said Sayedur Rahman, chairman of BMBA.
The tax has also been reduced for unlisted companies, so the spread remains the same at 7.5 percentage points, which is not lucrative to be listed, he said.
A listed company has to bear additional costs compared to unlisted companies, he added.
Rahman, also managing director of EBL Securities, recommended widening the spread to 15 percentage points in order to attract well-performing companies to the market.
Asif Ibrahim, chairman of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), echoed the same, saying the government is proposing to cut corporate taxes for listed and unlisted companies by 2.5 percentage points, this which was their long sought after request.
But the reduction kept the same gap, he said.
Ibrahim proposed to reduce the tax on listed companies by at least an additional 2.5 percentage points so that the gap with that paid by unlisted companies widens.
Then unlisted companies will be encouraged to register, said Ibrahim, who is also the founding president of Business Initiative Leading Development.
To improve the depth of the capital market, profitable state-owned companies should be listed, but this was not targeted in the budget, he said, adding that the government should work on it.
At the same time, income from all bonds should be tax exempt so that the market gains momentum, Ibrahim added.
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said they wanted to be a business-friendly regulator and govern well.
“We have many plans on bonds and sukuk, so we hope the government will help us with fiscal policy,” he said.
“We have asked the government to allow the investment of undisclosed money on the stock market,” he added, believing that this would attract more funds to the market.
Responding to the recommendations, Rahman said the logic behind the recommendation to widen the corporate tax gap and allow undisclosed money makes sense.
“The budget will be adopted soon. We will try to include your recommendations,” he said.
Cheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of BSEC, Hasan Imam, president of Association of Asset Management Companies and Mutual Funds, Sharif Anwar Hossain, president of DSE Brokers’ Association, and Hasan Imam Rubel, president of CMJF, also took the speech during the event. .
