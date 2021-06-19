Britain’s Morrisons rejects CD & R’s $ 7.6 billion buyout offer





LONDON (Reuters) – UK supermarket group Morrisons has rejected a proposed £ 5.52 billion ($ 7.62 billion) cash offer from US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R ), claiming that it is far too weak. FILE PHOTO: A Morrisons store is pictured in St Albans, Britain September 10, 2020. REUTERS / Peter Cziborra / File Photo / File Photo / File Photo The fourth-largest UK grocer in terms of sales after Tesco, Sainsburys and Asda, said it received the unsolicited and highly conditional 230 pence per share offer on Monday. The board of directors of Morrisons, based in Bradford, in the north of England, rejected the proposal on Thursday. Morrisons’ board of directors evaluated the conditional proposal with its financial advisor, Rothschild & Co, and unanimously concluded that the conditional proposal significantly undervalues ​​Morrisons and its future prospects, the group said in a report. press release Saturday. Morrisons shares, down 5.5% from a year ago, closed at 182 pence on Friday, valuing the group at 4.33 billion pounds. Morrisons said CD & R’s proposal called for Morrisons shareholders to also receive a final ordinary dividend of 5.11 pence per share announced on March 11. CD&R had announced earlier on Saturday that it was considering a possible cash offer for Morrisons. Under UK takeover rules, CD&R has until July 17 to announce a firm intention to make an offer. APPETIT FOR SUPERMARKETS The CD&R approach underlines the growing appetite of private equity for UK supermarket assets, attracted by their cash generation and freehold assets. In February, Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity firm TDR Capital bought a controlling stake in Asda from Walmart in a deal valuing the UK supermarket group at £ 6.8 billion. The deal follows Sainsburys’ failure to take over Asda after a deal struck by the UK competition regulator was blocked in 2019. Morrisons has a partnership agreement with Amazon and there has been speculation he could become a potential bidder. A formal offer from CD&R could involve Terry Leahy, the former CEO of Tesco who is a senior advisor to CD&R. When he worked at Tesco, Leahy was the boss of Andrew Higginson and David Potts, who are now president and CEO of Morrisons, respectively. Morrisons, unique among UK supermarket groups in making more than half of the fresh food it sells, operates in around 500 stores and has 118,000 employees, making it one of the country’s largest private sector employers . In March, the group announced a halving of its annual profit mainly due to costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, but expected a rebound in the year 2021-2022. Earlier this month, Morrisons was berated by investors over executive compensation, with more than 70% of the votes cast at its annual meeting of shareholders rejecting its compensation report. ($ 1 = 0.7242 pounds) Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes and Mark Potter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos