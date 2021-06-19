Connect with us

No reason for tantrum to store bulls wielding $ 28 billion

The idea that central bank policymakers relax their campaign to liquefy bond markets has been hanging over equity investors like a sword for years. At least at the income level, there may be less grounds for anxiety than is usually recognized.

A study by UBS Group AG indicates that if the Federal Reserve were to extinguish its annual QE spending of $ 1.4 trillion, the S&P 500 index would be hit by a 3% drop in prices. This is a relatively derisory headwind for companies whose combinationanalysts have estimated earnings growth at around 10% in each of the next two years.

While the accuracy of such forecasts is notoriously spongy, they could be presented as justifying some of the resolve retail investors have shown during a period of growing Fed aggression. Stock bulls just injected $ 28 billion into exchange-traded funds over the past week, about three times the 2021 average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

UBS expects resilient corporate earnings to offset impact of Fed pullback

The inflows reflect confidence that the Fed’s policy change is driven by a stronger economy, which also bodes well for a sustained recovery in corporate earnings, according to Malcolm Polley, president and chief investment officer at Stewart. Capital. Advisers LLC.

“It’s a sign from the Fed that things are improving enough that they don’t need to put these emergency measures in place, and in many ways that should be seen as a good thing.” Polley said over the phone. “People look at the expected rates of return and say, ‘I’m going to get zero cash. I will get zero to moderately negative bonds. Let’s put the money where we think we can at least get decent returns.

Shares held steady over the past week, with the S&P 500 hovering within 2% of an all-time high, Fed policymakers sayhave advanced their expectations for an interest rate hike – two before the end of 2023 – and President Jerome Powell has revealed that a debate on the cut is underway.

Read more:Fed Taper Timing Focuses on Dot Plot Surprise

Following a series of measures on financial liquidity, UBS strategist Keith Parker found that the Fed’s net asset purchases were the best predictors of stock returns. His model suggests that every $ 650 billion change in the Fed’s annualized net purchases is worth about 1% for the S&P 500, all other things being equal. As the Fed pulls out of purchases while continuing to issue treasury bills to fund government spending, the change in liquidity would become a hurdle for the market.

