No reason for tantrum to store bulls wielding $ 28 billion

The idea that central bank policymakers relax their campaign to liquefy bond markets has been hanging over equity investors like a sword for years. At least at the income level, there may be less grounds for anxiety than is usually recognized.

A study by UBS Group AG indicates that if the Federal Reserve were to extinguish its annual QE spending of $ 1.4 trillion, the S&P 500 index would be hit by a 3% drop in prices. This is a relatively derisory headwind for companies whose combination analysts have estimated earnings growth at around 10% in each of the next two years.

While the accuracy of such forecasts is notoriously spongy, they could be presented as justifying some of the resolve retail investors have shown during a period of growing Fed aggression. Stock bulls just injected $ 28 billion into exchange-traded funds over the past week, about three times the 2021 average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The inflows reflect confidence that the Fed’s policy change is driven by a stronger economy, which also bodes well for a sustained recovery in corporate earnings, according to Malcolm Polley, president and chief investment officer at Stewart. Capital. Advisers LLC.

“It’s a sign from the Fed that things are improving enough that they don’t need to put these emergency measures in place, and in many ways that should be seen as a good thing.” Polley said over the phone. “People look at the expected rates of return and say, ‘I’m going to get zero cash. I will get zero to moderately negative bonds. Let’s put the money where we think we can at least get decent returns.

Shares held steady over the past week, with the S&P 500 hovering within 2% of an all-time high, Fed policymakers say have advanced their expectations for an interest rate hike – two before the end of 2023 – and President Jerome Powell has revealed that a debate on the cut is underway.

Following a series of measures on financial liquidity, UBS strategist Keith Parker found that the Fed’s net asset purchases were the best predictors of stock returns. His model suggests that every $ 650 billion change in the Fed’s annualized net purchases is worth about 1% for the S&P 500, all other things being equal. As the Fed pulls out of purchases while continuing to issue treasury bills to fund government spending, the change in liquidity would become a hurdle for the market.

But with earnings upgrades on the verge of accelerating, blows like this could be easily absorbed, according to Parker, who expects analysts’ earnings forecasts for the next 12 months to leap by. 17% by the end of this year.

“The profits therefore outweigh the headwinds,” Parker said in an interview. “Big beats and advances in time mean that future earnings expectations rise much more than the headwinds of the valuations we are considering.”

Stock bulls have history on their side when it comes to reduction. In 2013, when the Fed’s announcement of a reduction in stimulus measures triggered a typing tantrum which pushed up 10-year Treasury yields, the S&P 500 was down nearly 6% from its May peak of that year. But stocks fully recovered in a matter of weeks and continued with a rally that eventually pushed the index up 30% for the entire year.

For anyone who has seen the Fed come to the market’s rescue during the global financial crisis and again with the 2020 pandemic, the specter of a rate hike is straining your nerves. Indeed, the 2016-2018 tightening cycle preceded a fear for the latest bull market as the S&P 500 has fallen nearly 20%. Not to mention the bursting of the dot-com bubble which was exacerbated by a 50 basis point increase in May 2000.

But there are cases where stocks have held up well to a hawkish Fed, as happened in the 1994-95 tightening cycle. While the market advanced little, the decline in the S&P 500 was also moderate – less than 10%. The 2004-2006 rate hike episode was accompanied by a 13% increase in the benchmark equity index.

“Slow, steady declines in rate increases are not necessarily bad for stocks,” said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research. “Profit growth should cushion stock prices against this problem; we still think the street ratings are too low.