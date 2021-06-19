Separate and uneven paths to business for people of color





When a bank turned down a business loan to George Johnson, he got creative. He came back and told the bank he needed $ 250 to take his wife on vacation and got approved. Then he invested the money in his business, which became the first black company to trade on the US stock exchange. Why is this important: The roads to success in the U.S. market economy for entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and wealth creation are often punctuated with obstacles and winding detours for people of color.

When a bank turned down a business loan to George Johnson, he got creative. He came back and told the bank he needed $ 250 to take his wife on vacation and got approved. Then he invested the money in his business, which became the first black company to trade on the US stock exchange. Why is this important: The roads to success in the U.S. market economy for entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and wealth creation are often punctuated with obstacles and winding detours for people of color. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5215%;"/> George E. Johnson in his office holding some of the products made by Johnson Products Co., Inc. Photo: Bettmann / Getty Contributor The story of how Johnson started his namesake company illustrates the obstacles black Americans face in starting a business decades after slavery and the Jim Crow laws. Born in a three-room sharecropper’s shack in Mississippi, Johnson dropped out of high school and worked as a home cosmetics salesman.

Johnson and his wife Joan used their “vacation loan” and another $ 250 loan from a friend to create a men’s hair straightener in the 1950s, then promoted their products in magazines and newspapers belonging to Black-0.

Eventually, the personal care product company grew dramatically after being advertised on “Soul Train,” the American music and dance television program created by Don Cornelius, another black risk-taker. But the rise of the Johnson company relied on the couple to outsmart a banker and find other black-owned businesses to promote their products, highlighting discrimination in the banking industry and the systemic barriers they had to overcome to access capital and markets. Despite a jarring racial wealth gap, there are many examples of black, Latino, Asian, and Native American Americans who are successful in business. Less well known are the systemic barriers these communities and businesses face. McDonald’s has become one of the world’s largest generators of black wealth in America, historian Marcia Chatelain wrote in “Franchise: Les Arches d’Or in Black America.” The chain sought out black franchise owners after 1968, provided jobs in poor areas, and sponsored Black Little League teams and gospel choir events.

But the proliferation of fast food restaurants in communities of color has given rise to obesity and diabetes and increased health care costs.

Last year, a group of black franchise owners accused McDonalds of racial discrimination for directing them to underperforming stores. Last Tuesday, a federal judge fired legal action brought by the owners. In cities across the United States, local black business communities have been demolished in the name of urban renewal. In the Jackson Ward of Richmond, Virginia, the turn of the 20th century gave birth to the “Cradle of Black Capitalism.” But the laws creating the Jim Crow South and the construction of Interstate-95 across the area destroyed these successful businesses.

On Maxwell Street, Chicago, a thriving Mexican-American business community and hub of the region’s diverse immigrant culture were predominantly demolished for decades to make room for the expansion of the University of Illinois at Chicago.

In New Orleans and Kansas City, a cohort of predominantly white bureaucrats viewed non-white areas, with cheaper land and weaker political opposition, as fit for demolition, as a result. national playbook who ran the construction of “urban renewal”. The bottom line: The United States provides economic opportunity for all Americans through entrepreneurship, career success, and investment. But for non-white Americans, systemic barriers remain a barrier to wealth creation. People of color make up 40% of the total population of the country, yet the typical white family has eight times the wealth of the typical black family and five times the wealth of the typical Hispanic family, according to the Federal Reserve.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos