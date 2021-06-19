Role of the Ebbs Capital Market | Financial forum





With the capital market dominated by a prolonged downward trend and relentless capital outflows, its role in the national economy has diminished.

The overall capital market contribution fell by 43% in the first two months of the calendar year (March 21-May 20) to reach 404 trillion rials ($ 1.07 billion), from 713 trillion rials ($ 3.3 billion) over the same period last year. .

To raise capital for businesses, companies have two options namely equity financing and debt financing.

Citing data released by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Mines, Industries and Agriculture (TCCIM) said the setback was mainly due to the decline in equity financing while that debt financing has increased.

As a result, equity financing increased from 631 trillion rials ($ 2.6 billion) in the first two months of the previous fiscal year to 284 trillion rials ($ 1.2 billion) during of the corresponding period of this year, indicating a decrease of 55%.

Debt financing increased by more than 31% to 120 trillion rials ($ 510 million), from 82 trillion rials ($ 348 million) in the first two months of the previous fiscal year.

Equity financing is the method of raising capital by selling company stock, while debt financing occurs when a company raises funds by selling debt instruments to individuals and institutional investors. .

Equity financing has no repayment obligation and provides additional working capital that can be used to grow a business. Debt financing, on the other hand, does not require giving up part of the property.

As for the main modes of financing, the TCCIM indicated that listed companies have covered more than 70% of their financial needs via capital increases. Bonds contributed 29.7% while fundraising via IPOs was meager over the two months. Bearish trends The gash in the capital market’s role in funding needy companies means investor aversion to the struggling market after the stock market collapsed last August and cash drain to the disappointment of millions investors who joined the stock market last year.

Listed companies have seen new liquidity pour in by swarms of retail investors, leading to historic gains, especially for large-cap stocks, risking a ruinous burst of price bubbles.

The Tehran Stock Exchange’s benchmark TEDPIX jumped 300% in less than five months before plunging deep into the red and cutting gains by nearly half.

In the one-month period ending June 15, TEDPIX lost almost 3% while in the same period last year it posted a staggering 32% growth, followed by a staggering 46% increase a month later.

As the bubbles began to burst in August, the market decline continued. However, the government has signaled it will revive the market and has offered investors a silver lining in recent weeks.

In May, SEO announced a set of 10 steps to help shore up the struggling stock market. The measures are seen as a serious government step in an attempt to restore the rapidly failing health of the stock market and have been approved by the Higher Council for Economic Coordination, the supreme economic decision-making body, made up of the heads of the three branches of power.

