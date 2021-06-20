Banker’s grandson lands dream job at BPI

From the age of 12, Jose Teodoro TG Limcaoco already knew that he would one day be a banker. His late father, Felix, a businessman, introduced him to the concept of interest at a tender age, making him an early de facto fund manager.

He would give all his savings to his father, who in turn paid him interest as long as he could calculate the interest himself. He later coaxed his little sister, Kat, to give her all her money, which he would also lend to their father, while still keeping some margin.

She hates me for it because for four years I took her money and just put it with my dad and did a little [margin] from her, Limcaoco said jokingly. I calculated everything for her and kept her records for her.

When he went to his first bank to deposit money, he loved to hold the passbook and keep track of how much extra money his savings were making.

A mathematician at heart, the bank, after all, is in his DNA. His grandfather and elder uncle founded two banks, the ancestor of the Bank of Pilipinas and the Development Bank of Luzon.

His father felt that he should not join the family business from day one and encouraged him to gain work experience elsewhere. He came to appreciate working outside of the family sphere, finding that working as a professional, especially for a legendary institution like the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), is just as meaningful.

Now Limcaoco himself is a father of three but an empty nest as his children have all grown between the ages of 21 and 30 and are all based in the United States. Nonetheless, his family is number one in his book and he doesn’t mind sharing the same family-oriented mindset with his people.

I think at the end of the day your passion is really what you live for, isn’t it? And I’ve always believed that the only mission people have in their lives is to take care of their families. I hold this very true and very dear.

When he began his new role as President and CEO of BPI, his confidence was further strengthened by the full support of his wife and children. Like his kids said, Dad, you finally got the job of your dreams.

Tech-savvy

With a dynamic CEO like Limcaoco at the helm keen to increase digitization, reposition the loan portfolio and take advantage of cross-selling, a recent CLSA study predicted that BPI could increase revenue by an average of 23% from 2021 to 2030 and achieve a return on equity of 11.6% by 2023.

After touring various companies within the Ayala Group, CLSA noted that Limcaoco has dealt with many foreign and local banks and has seen what works and what does not in the market. CLSA said this would allow it to spot emerging trends not only in banking, but also in other industries such as real estate, telecommunications, utilities, healthcare and education.

Prior to his new role at BPI, Limcaoco served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Risk Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ayala Corp.

Limcaoco completed his primary and secondary education at Ateneo de Manila University, after which he enrolled at the University of the Philippines (UP) to major in Business Administration. After two years at UP, he was accepted as a transfer student at Stanford University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (Honors Program) in 1984.

His first job was as a computer programmer at a company called VLSI in Silicon Valley. He is no stranger to programming as he learned such skills himself in high school days, learning from books and from a microcomputer bought by his father in 1978, when computers weren’t there. were not yet ubiquitous.

After two years of working in Silicon Valley, he enrolled in Wharton for his MBA. In his first year of graduate school, he was enlisted by JP Morgans’ derivatives trading desk over the summer. He was able to solve a big problem at the trading desk, details of which he was unable to disclose as confidential. At that time, he traveled to New York every Friday to work at JP Morgan.

Lucky third time

When he decides to return home in 1989, a mentor from JP Morgan takes him aside and tells him that there is only one bank in the Philippines that he has to work for BPI. He therefore worked well at BPI, first in the corporate finance unit for three years, after which he joined JP Morgan to lead the derivatives activity from Singapore. After three years, he returned home to join BPI as treasurer of investment bank BPI Capital and briefly headed up stock brokerage BPI Securities.

After two years at BPI Capital, he was hired by Barclays Bank to lead its local brokerage arm BZW Securities. It was April 1997, three months after which, the Asian currency turmoil hit. In November, Barclays decided to close this unit.

While BZW was going on, Manny Bengzon and Fernando Zobel de Ayala contacted Limcaoco and invited him to come back. But since this is the third time he’s joined, they added: If you leave us again, well never get back.

He joined the Ayala group for the third time in 1998, first working with Bengzon in treasury and managing technology initiatives such as myAyala, Sureseats and iAyala. When the dot-com bubble burst in 2000, he joined AC Capital as CFO, while overseeing the electronics manufacturing business under IMI and the water concessionaire Manila Water.

In 2007, he was reassigned to BPI, first as Chairman of BPI Capital (until 2010) and as BPI Family Savings Bank (2010 to 2015). It was during this time that he also supervised the insurance activities of BPI.

Parent company Ayala Corp was recalled. in 2015, where he served as CFO before taking on the role of CEO of BPI as of April 22, 2021.

All in all, he enjoys working with the Ayala Group in large part because he is surrounded by extremely intelligent and opinionated peers.

What I like about the group is that as leaders, Jaime and Fernando give us pretty much carte blanche. [Zobel de Ayala], so you can run a business. And it’s a very open atmosphere. People speak very openly within the group, he says.

Vision Mission

According to CLSA research written by Research Director Alfred Dy, Limcaocos’ strategy at BPI is quite solid, summarized as follows:

Take full advantage of the BPI brand as it remains one of the most trusted brands in the country;

Sell ​​part of its bad debts to third party asset management companies via the Law of Strategic Transfer of Financial Institutions, which offers tax advantages on the sale of bad assets;

Pursue digitization initiatives by spending around 7% of revenue on technology and seek ways to partner with other platforms;

Open mobile / online platform services to middle market business accounts, in order to attract more of these accounts;

Reposition BPI’s loan portfolio to higher margin mid-size corporate accounts and consumer bank accounts;

Keep an eye on developments in fintech and seize opportunities as they arise; and,

Cross-selling within the BPI and Ayala ecosystems, opening up further business opportunities in the areas of consumer lending, small and medium business lending, and commission-based income.

As you get older and hopefully wiser, you begin to see what effect organization can have on society. For example, when I was very young, the mission was to do this or that business because it helps the company. But today it’s really about helping everyone understand financial awareness or putting financial literacy in so people are better prepared, Limcaoco said in an interview with the Inquirer.

It’s no longer about making a loan or selling the product. It’s making sure people really understand and that comes with maturity and age. Don’t think of it as a deal, but what it brings to people in the end.

In this era of fierce competition and heavy regulation within the banking space, Limcaoco intends to move faster by encouraging innovation. He wants to see his people think outside the box and take calculated risks.

We don’t know what a bank will look like in five years or what the definition will be. What we do know is that people will continue to need services to meet their financial needs and the financial needs could be savings, capital, ease of payments, an easier lifestyle. It’s all of those things.

And my vision of a BPI is an institution, call it a bank, that provides all of these needs in a leadership role meaning were the best in all of these services. In my opinion, the only way to do this is to offer a digital platform accessible to everyone and not just to the best clients, large companies and private banking clients. It should be for everyone. In five years, that will be the key.

