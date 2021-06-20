SEC aims to stop insiders from throwing stocks before bad news hits

It seems that the big business advantage for insiders of companies is knowing when to sell. It makes sense. There are plenty of brokers and commercial TV guests out there with stock advice, but few will get you to sell now, before the bad news comes out.

But we’re probably coming to the end of our 20s for legalized insider trading in America. This boom really started with a 2002 “reform”, the adoption by the Securities and Exchange Commission of rule 10b5-1. This allowed senior executives or board members to sell their shares without exposing themselves to accusations of acting on the basis of “material non-public information”.

The new head of the SEC, Gary Gensler, has called for rule reform, telling a Wall Street Journal conference that it had led to “real cracks in our insider trading regime.”

The rule was enacted, as is customary with big reforms, following a series of giant corporate scandals – in this case those that erupted after the dotcom crash of 2000-2001. You know, pump up profits, manage stocks, dump your stocks. Never again.

To benefit from the protection under 10b5-1, covered insiders could no longer sell their company’s shares at will. They must enter into a (non-binding) contract or plan that charges a third party to execute transactions on their behalf according to a written plan, based on value, timing, number of shares, etc. Sales of shares under these plans would then be disclosed to the SEC and then to the general public.

At the time, this seemed like a reasonable way to ensure market transparency while allowing insiders to sell stocks to pay taxes, buy houses, or cover tuition fees. Plans + disclosure + aligned interests = good.

In practice, Rule 10b5-1 has proven to be a “get out of jail free” card for opportunistic timing of share sales using inside information. It’s also probably a good lesson in explaining why lawyers at $ 4000 / hour are better than lawyers at $ 400 / hour.

To begin with, you, the insider, must follow a plan, detailed in an SEC 144 form, which you adopt at a time when you are not in possession of material non-public information. This would include, for example, some knowledge that the next earnings announcement will be disappointing for public shareholders.

Ah, but although you have to work out the plan with, say, your broker or family lawyer, you can change or cancel the plan at will, in private. And you don’t have to tell the SEC or the public that the plan is in place. Best of all, there is no minimum number of trades, so you can use it to make a big sale.

And you can file your plan (when you’re ready) on a paper form, rather than an easily accessible online filing. Until the pandemic, the 10b5-1s were only available for a limited time in the SEC Reading room. It is possible, if not likely, that an insider’s pre-filed plan will become general knowledge only after their stock sale has already been executed by their broker.

Most of the time, insiders seem to come out before bad news is released.

Daniel taylor, Associate Professor of the Wharton School and Director of Wharton Forensic Laboratory, co-authored a series of studies on data combed through 10b5-1 repositories. He says that “the outperformance of sellers (in timing trades) comes from avoiding risk”.

According to one of his studies, sales made in the first 30 days of adopting the plan are associated with stocks underperforming others in their industry by 2.5 percentage points over the following six months.

Sales made 30 to 60 days after the adoption of a plan point to a 1.5 point underperformance of insider companies. The sales effect was constant over the 2016-2020 period covered by the study. The insider advantage wears off if sales are made under plans that are at least 60 days old.

As Taylor (and others) see, the policy lesson is clear: Insiders should be required to wait at least two months after filing their plans publicly before their stock sales can be executed. Oh, and those plans should be filed in an easily accessible electronic form, so that insiders’ lesser commitment to their businesses becomes apparent before the bad news comes.

The odds are in favor of the SEC adopting such changes.

The next frontier, Taylor says, is to limit the use by insiders of inside information about competitors, suppliers, customers, etc. This “shadow trade” is probably a bigger scam than insider selling.