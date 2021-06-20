Senior file for June 20 | Where is





WHERE IS Westerly Senior Center is located at 39 State St., Westerly. The opening hours of the center are Monday. to Fri, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm Staff will be available Monday through Friday at 401-596-2404. Otherwise, messages can be left on Lucys voicemail. Meal Service for Seniors 60 and Over: Call Edie at 401-596-7216 by Thursday to order a packed lunch, to be picked up at the center by coming into the center through the parking lot door. A donation of $ 3 is requested. Transportation: Seniors in the west can call 401-596-7216 for transportation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to a grocery store or bank. The trip must be requested the day before so that a schedule can be set for the bus driver. To make an appointment for medical appointments, call 855-330-9131 at least 48 hours in advance. Social Services: The ’s community information specialist, Nichole, is available to respond to many concerns and makes appointments on a limited basis. Call the center office at 401-596-2404 to leave a message and she will call you back. Postal Services: Because the center is a postal unit, it still sells stamps and accepts mail, which will be picked up in the morning and afternoon. It does not have the capacity to process packages. PAWCATUCK Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, 27 Chase Street, Pawcatuck. The Pawcatuck Senior Center is now open on a limited basis. TVCCA Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered from the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The Seniors Transportation Program offers door-to-door transportation free of charge, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., to residents of Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington aged 55 and over. The program uses a bus with lift accessible to disabled people. Call 860-5993285, ext. 108, to plan a trip. Help with heating and utilities, pantry and daily life items are available free of charge, Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Timetable: Monday: Guided Meditation, via Zoom, 1:30 p.m. Call 860-599-3285 for the link. Tuesday: Wilcox Walkers, 8:30 a.m. at the park entrance. Wednesday: Jewelry making, free. Call 860-599-3285 to register. Thursday: Wilcox Walkers, 8:30 a.m. at the park entrance. Visit pawcatuckneighbourhoodcenter.org or call Barbara at 860 599 3285, ext. 108, for more information. CHARLESTOWN Charlestown Seniors / Community Center, Country Trail, Ninigret Park, 401-364-9955. The opening hours of the center are Monday to Thursday, 8:30 am to 4 pm; Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Staff are on hand to provide telephone support to seniors in the community who have questions, concerns, or are looking for any type of update. The center offers packed lunches to take away from Monday to Friday as well as frozen meals to take away or to deliver. For more information or to order, call 401-364-6998. Weekly activities include: Monday: Yoga, 8:30 am; tai chi, 9.45 a.m. Zumba, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday: Yoga, 8:30 am; painting with peers, 10 a.m. Wednesday: Walking group, 9 am; bridge lessons, 10am; bridge, 1 p.m. Thursday: Yoga, 8:30 am; tai chi, 11 a.m. scrabble, 1:15 p.m. Zumba, 5:30 p.m. Friday: Walking group, 9 a.m. Visit charlestownri.org for more information. Meals on Wheels will continue to be delivered to residents confined to their homes. Call 401-351-6700 for more information. NOTES Volunteers needed: Drivers are needed to deliver meals for the Charlestown Meals on Wheels program. To volunteer, call 401-364-9955. RICHMOND Richmond Seniors Center, Richmond City Hall, 401-491-9404; send an email to [email protected] The Richmond Senior Center is closed for activities. A visiting nurse will continue the visits on the third Thursday of each month by appointment only. Call 401-491-9404 to make an appointment. HOPKINTON The Crandall House, 188 Main Street, Ashaway. Call 401-377-7795. The Hopkinton Seniors Center is closed.

