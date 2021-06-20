Meet the ETF portfolio managers who are trying their luck with Meme Stocks AMC and GameStop

Some brand new exchange traded funds are going into meme stocks, looking for returns in an effort to attract assets.

Still, a few actively managed ETFs are trying to ride the retail meme stock mania, betting on their ability to exit in time once the rally eventually fails, including the Qraft AI-Enhanced US Next Value ETF and Principal Financial Group Inc.

Adaptive US Small Cap Multifactor ETF.

It’s a big risk, analysts say. Investors, whether they are multi-billion dollar hedge fund managers or individual traders, are often strapped for trade timing. Many enter a rally stock too late or cut after losses have started piling up.

The positive momentum for these volatile stocks may be short lived, said Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA. New, actively managed ETFs can help spark investor interest in increasingly crowded markets, but that demand may disappear if losses pile up, he said.

Qraft launched its fund in December, while Principals started trading last month. With over 2,000 ETFs in the US alone, the funds face stiff competition to attract investors. Funds typically take up to five years to reach $ 100 million in assets, the threshold they must reach to stay in business, analysts say. Many funds do not reach this mark and end up closing. A reliable way to attract investors is to post stunning returns.

The $ 5.6 million Qrafts ETF relies on artificial intelligence to research valuable stocks based on intangible assets like intellectual property, and it tries to predict which will perform better over the course of the year. next month. The top 100 monthly AI picks recently included GameStop and AMC.

Our AI model is based on increased probability, said Francis Geeseok, CEO of Qraft. We therefore bet on this probability.

Much like human fund managers, AI-powered funds can also have timing issues. According to FactSet, Qrafts AI traded inside and outside GameStop in February, March and April, exposing the fund to losses while missing out on some gains, according to FactSet. In June, the fund added AMC to its roster and kept GameStop.

Qraft fund shares are up 19% year-to-date, compared to 11% for the S&P 500.

We had trial and error, added Geeseok.

Rather than letting a robot do the heavy lifting, the fund managers of the $ 6.3M Adaptive Small Cap Multifactor ETF are taking a more quantitative approach to portfolio building. Still, the end result is not much different: GameStop is the main holding of ETFs.

The Principals ETF selects and weights stocks based on several factors, such as value, quality, momentum and low volatility, as well as the risk level of the market as a whole. The active component of funds is the ability of portfolio managers to rebalance as often as needed, unlike many other quantitative funds, which tend to rebalance on a schedule.

Fund manager Jeff Schwarte says GameStop is the fund’s largest holding as it is the largest component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

When we see high idiosyncratic risk not explained by traditional market anomalies, we give investors the full market capitalization weight of that name in our portfolio, Schwarte said.

The fund has been stable since its launch on May 19, as many of its holdings of valuable stocks have fallen in recent sessions, including GameStop, which is down almost 4% for June.

True, GameStop and AMC are present in dozens of other ETFs, most of which are passive. AMC and GameStop are among the biggest stocks in Russell 2000, for example, making them heavyweights in the $ 68 billion iShares Russell 2000 ETF..

Active managers, however, have more control over their entry and exit points, as well as their degree of exposure to a single security.

Meb Faber, of Cambria Investment Management LP, is the rare active ETF manager who entered and exited GameStop early after recognizing the potential dangers of the recovery.

Mr Faber says he followed the rules he set for the fund dictating how much exposure he can have to a given stock. The ETF began selling GameStop shares in the lead-up to January, unwinding a position the fund had held since 2013 long before the video game retailer became the focus of amateur traders. The fund, which focuses on companies returning the most cash to shareholders, is currently up 38% so far this year, making it one of the top performing ETFs of 2021.

Assets stand at nearly $ 359 million, with Cambria having raised $ 224 million so far this year, according to FactSet.

Not to sell would have been stupid in retrospect, Mr. Faber said. This would have represented 30% of the fund. It’s not what people buy.

