Hybrid work model is here to stay: Infosys President Nandan Nilekani | Bangalore News





BENGALURU: Infosys President Nandan Nilekani said the hybrid workforce model will be the new normal and the radical shift towards living and working online has irrevocably changed the business landscape.

Hybrid work is here to stay, forcing organizations and their employees to find new ways to meet, collaborate and deliver seamlessly, he said at Infosys’ 40th annual general meeting on Saturday.

Nilekanis’ remarks echo the sentiment of Tata Sons President N Chandrasekaran, who has also expressed support for a hybrid workforce model even as he prepares his employees to return to duty after vaccination. While nearly 97% of employees at IT companies continue to work remotely, the offices of some of their clients in the United States, especially big banks like Goldman and JP Morgan Chase, are slowly opening.

The Infosys co-founder added that an unprecedented cloud-driven technological transformation and the digitization of business models are shaping the new normal. Companies have found it imperative to embark on a digital transformation, which is often a significant exercise for both customers and suppliers. That’s why many are sticking with one provider to help them navigate this complex journey.

Whether it is increasing online demand, harnessing digital demand satisfaction or tackling the threat of cyber attacks, technology has become an urgent and critical business capability, Nilekani said, adding: Adjusting to this new reality can be intimidating. Companies can no longer afford the long wait for commercial returns or be satisfied with the sometimes disappointing results of major transformation projects.

Such projects have helped the company to sign several large contracts with clients. In the last fiscal year, these deals were worth $ 14 billion, up from just $ 3 billion three years ago. We expanded our capabilities, which resulted in these important transactions. One measure is that the number of clients for whom we have revenues of more than $ 100 million has increased, said CEO Salil Parekh.

To help in this journey, Infosys has requalified its workforce in the latest technologies and made acquisitions to fill gaps in its portfolio. Infosys has launched an initiative called Digital Quotient, which assesses an employee’s digital knowledge and helps them determine their readiness for emerging digital opportunities.







