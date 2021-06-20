Buy Avenue Supermarts shares for a 12% gain in six months





Fund managers are regularly asked these days: How are the markets looking at this time, because they are not cheap based on a trade valuation? Most of them feel that it remains attractive from a business cycle point of view where many companies have deleveraged by reducing their debt significantly and credit growth is low and profits to GDP are not too higher. Therefore, once the pandemic is over and business cycles are restored, corporate profits and profitability will also show a marked improvement over the year. As of Wednesday, markets around the world were in suspense awaiting the results of the US Federal Reserve’s open market meeting. Noting the higher inflation due to transient factors, the governor of the US Federal Reserve, Mr Powell, did not indicate an interest rate hike until late in 2023. The NSE Nifty is the The country’s most traded index while the BSE Sensex is the most popular among investors for gauging the prevailing sentiment or mood in the markets. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty Index performs a periodic review from time to time to include or exclude certain stocks from its main index, the Nifty 50 Index. For the current year, the announcement is expected to be made by end of August 2021 and the rebalancing date could be around September 29, 2021. Brokerages expect shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, known under the brand name DMart and held by legendary investor Ramesh Damani, get included in the Nifty 50 index. The company meets most of the criteria, including the methodology and other factors defined by the maintenance committee of NSE, except that it is not currently part of the important segment derivative products. But if there is an announcement in August of this year by the National Stock Exchange to include the Avenue Supermarts stock in the index, then there is a high probability that it will be included by September 2021. The stock is currently listed at Rs 3300 on the Indian Stock Exchanges. can be bought by investors for a gain of 12% in 6 months thanks to better quarterly financial results and huge commercial participation from traders and foreign investors. Rajiv Kapoor is a Stock Broker, Chartered Mutual Fund Expert and MDRT Insurance Agent.

